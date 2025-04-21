HomeBlu-ray DiscCheyenne: The Complete Series Has Been Restored For Release On HD Blu-ray
Cheyenne: The Complete Series Has Been Restored For Release On HD Blu-ray

Cheyenne: The Complete Series Blu-ray
Cheyenne: The Complete Series Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

Cheyenne: The Complete Series is releasing on Blu-ray Disc from the Warner Archive Collection. The 30-disc box set arrives on April 22, 2025, and includes all 107 episodes restored from the original camera negatives and presented in HD (1080p) resolution.

Special Features

  • 30-DISC BLU-RAY SET
  • ALL 107 EPISODES RESTORED IN 4K FROM THE ORIGINAL CAMERA NEGATIVES
  • The Lonely Gunfighter: The Legacy of Cheyenne (with CLINT WALKER)
  • Optional English SDH subtitles for each episode

Cheyenne: The Complete Series is priced $124.99 (List Price: $139.99) on Amazon.

Description: In the 1950s, a posse of popular Warner Bros. TV Westerns galloped into American living rooms: Maverick, Sugarfoot, Bronco, Lawman, Colt .45. The sagebrush rage began with Cheyenne, an epic series of gun-blazing action and panoramic prairie vistas that ran for seven top-rated seasons and helped turn a nation of accountants, salesclerks, and kids into armchair cowpokes. The source of Cheyenne’s significant popularity was its charismatic and heroic leading man, Clint Walker, who rose to instant TV-star fame as Cheyenne Bodie, six-and-a-half feet of cowboy brawn, courage and integrity. The series is highlighted by early television appearances of such future stars James Garner, Edd Byrnes, Alan Hale, Jr., Dan Blocker, Lee Van Cleef, Michael Landon, Lorne Greene, Angie Dickinson, Connie Stevens and Ellen Burstyn.

