Galaxy Quest Has Been Remastered In 4k With Dolby Vision & Atmos

Dreamworks Pictures’ “Galaxy Quest” (1999) will celebrate its 25th anniversary with a 4k upgrade on Ultra HD Blu-ray. The single-disc edition with Digital Copy arrives on Dec. 3, 2024 in a both a standard edition and Limited Edition SteelBook from Paramount Home Media Distribution.

On 4k Blu-ray, “Galaxy Quest” is presented in 2160p resolution with Dolby Vision/HDR10 and Dolby Atmos audio. Subtitles are provided in English, English SDH, and French.

Special Features

NEW Filmmaker Focus program with director Dean Parisot

“Galaxy Quest” on 4k Blu-ray is priced $24.34 (List: $25.99) for the standard edition and $24.49 (List: $30.99) for the Limited Edition SteelBook on Amazon.

Logline: The alumni cast of a space opera television series have to play their roles as the real thing when an alien race needs their help. However, they also have to defend both Earth and the alien race from a reptilian warlord.

Description: NEVER GIVE UP! NEVER SURRENDER! Celebrating 25 years, GALAXY QUEST comes to 4K Ultra-HD for the first time in spectacular HDR-10 and Dolby Vision and dynamic Dolby Atmos sound, a new Filmmaker Focus with director Dean Parisot, and hours of legacy special features. Years after cancellation, the stars of the television series Galaxy Quest cling to their careers. When a distressed interstellar race mistakes the show for “historical documents,” lead actor Jason Nesmith (Tim Allen) and his crew of has-beens are unwittingly recruited to save the alien race from a genocidal warlord. Featuring an all-star ensemble, including Sigourney Weaver, Alan Rickman, Tony Shalhoub, Sam Rockwell, Daryl Mitchell, Justin Long and Rainn Wilson, GALAXY QUEST is a hilarious adventure that boldly goes where no comedy has gone before.

