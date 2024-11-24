Home4k Blu-rayGalaxy Quest Has Been Remastered In 4k With Dolby Vision & Atmos
4k Blu-rayBlu-ray DiscNews

Galaxy Quest Has Been Remastered In 4k With Dolby Vision & Atmos

HD Report
By HD Report
0
Galaxy Quest (1999) 4k Blu-ray SteelBook
Galaxy Quest (1999) 4k Blu-ray/Digital SteelBook Buy on Amazon

Dreamworks Pictures’ “Galaxy Quest” (1999) will celebrate its 25th anniversary with a 4k upgrade on Ultra HD Blu-ray. The single-disc edition with Digital Copy arrives on Dec. 3, 2024 in a both a standard edition and Limited Edition SteelBook from Paramount Home Media Distribution.

On 4k Blu-ray, “Galaxy Quest” is presented in 2160p resolution with Dolby Vision/HDR10 and Dolby Atmos audio. Subtitles are provided in English, English SDH, and French.

Special Features

  • NEW Filmmaker Focus program with director Dean Parisot
  • Plus hours of legacy special features
  • Optional English SDH subtitles for the main feature

“Galaxy Quest” on 4k Blu-ray is priced $24.34 (List: $25.99) for the standard edition and $24.49 (List: $30.99) for the Limited Edition SteelBook on Amazon.

Logline: The alumni cast of a space opera television series have to play their roles as the real thing when an alien race needs their help. However, they also have to defend both Earth and the alien race from a reptilian warlord.

Description: NEVER GIVE UP! NEVER SURRENDER! Celebrating 25 years, GALAXY QUEST comes to 4K Ultra-HD for the first time in spectacular HDR-10 and Dolby Vision and dynamic Dolby Atmos sound, a new Filmmaker Focus with director Dean Parisot, and hours of legacy special features. Years after cancellation, the stars of the television series Galaxy Quest cling to their careers. When a distressed interstellar race mistakes the show for “historical documents,” lead actor Jason Nesmith (Tim Allen) and his crew of has-beens are unwittingly recruited to save the alien race from a genocidal warlord. Featuring an all-star ensemble, including Sigourney Weaver, Alan Rickman, Tony Shalhoub, Sam Rockwell, Daryl Mitchell, Justin Long and Rainn Wilson, GALAXY QUEST is a hilarious adventure that boldly goes where no comedy has gone before.

Galaxy Quest (1999) 4k Blu-ray SteelBook
Galaxy Quest (1999) 4k Blu-ray/Digital Buy on Amazon
Galaxy Quest (1999) 4k Blu-ray SteelBook
Galaxy Quest (1999) 4k Blu-ray/Digital SteelBook Buy on Amazon
Previous article
New Movie & TV Show Releases On 4k/Blu-ray/Digital, Nov. 26, 2024
HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Seinfeld in 4k!

Seinfeld The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

Lioness Season Two!


Tulsa King Season Two!

Hot 4k Blu-rays!

Friends: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray
Transformers 7-Movie Collection 4k UHD Digital
The Crown The Complete Series Blu-ray

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2024 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
new blu-ray 4k blu-ray digital nov. 26 2024

New Movie & TV Show Releases On 4k/Blu-ray/Digital, Nov. 26, 2024

HD Report - 0
That's Entertainment (1974) Blu-ray

That’s Entertainment Celebrates Its 50th Anniversary Remastered On Blu-ray From Warner...

HD Report - 0
Jackie Brown 4k Blu-ray

Quentin Tarantino’s Jackie Brown Is Releasing In 4k UHD

HD Report - 0