Panasonic’s Best 4k Blu-ray Player Is Still $150 Off The List Price

The Panasonic DP-UB9000 is a THX Certified reference-class 4k Blu-ray player that rarely goes on sale (maybe once or twice a year), but for Black Friday and Cyber Monday was discounted over $150 by big box retailers Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart.

Luckily, the sale is still happening. We’ve been watching the price of this top-of-the-line reference 4k disc player and so far Amazon has held steady at $947.99. Best Buy, while briefly jumping back up to the list price of $1,099, has come back down to $949.99. Walmart’s price has jumped to $969.99, but who knows, maybe they price match?

Why is the Panasonic UB9000 so much more expensive than its little sister the DP-UB820?

The DP-UB9000 is the current choice of home theater builders who want the highest quality components. The THX Certified reference-class player features an alumite-treated aluminum chassis compared to the UB820, and because of that construction has less vibration and is much quieter than its inferior, plastic competitors.

The UB9000 also features a 2nd-gen HCX (Hollywood Cinema Experience) processing engine with support for HDR formats (Dolby Vision, HDR10/HDR10+, HLG) and immersive state-of-the-art audio formats (Dolby Atmos, Dolby TrueHD 7.1, DTS:X). What’s more, the player offers voice control with Alexa or Google Assistant.

The Panasonic UB9000 is the best 4k disc player currently on the market, (#1 in our rankings of the best 4k Blu-ray players in 2024) and one that you won’t regret adding to your home theater system. See the current prices below with links to purchase. Keep in mind, those prices can change at any time.

Panasonic DP-UB9000 (MSRP: $1,099) | $947.99 Amazon | $949.99 Best Buy | $969.99 Walmart

Is the Panasonic DP-UB9000 slightly out of your budget? Consider the Panasonic DP-UB820 with most of the features of the DP-UB9000. The player is currently priced between $397.99 and $429.99 at Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart.