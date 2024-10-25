Star Wars: Ahsoka Season One Will Release In This 4k SteelBook Limited Edition

Star Wars: Ahsoka — The Complete First Season Limited Edition 4k SteelBook

Star Wars: Ahsoka — The Complete First Season has been dated for release on 4k Blu-ray from Disney/Buena Vista on December 3, 2024. The Limited Edition SteelBook includes two Ultra HD Blu-ray BD-100 Discs with all episodes from the season.

In addition, the SteelBook editions feature unique artwork from artist Attila Szarka, as well as collectors cards and new bonus features not available in digital formats.

On 4k Blu-ray, each episode is presented in 2160p resolution with Dolby Vision/HDR10 and Dolby Atmos audio. Dolby Vision has not previously been available on Disney+ physical media releases as well as Disney-produced feature films.

Bonus Features

Ahsoka: Legacy — Join cast and crew for a look at developing Ahsoka’s live-action series.

— Join cast and crew for a look at developing Ahsoka’s live-action series. Path of the Apprentice — Explore the dynamic of Anakin Skywalker and Ahsoka within the world between worlds.

— Explore the dynamic of Anakin Skywalker and Ahsoka within the world between worlds. Ghosts of the Past — Go deep with a spotlight on Ahsoka’s allies: Sabine, Hera, Ezra and Chopper.

— Go deep with a spotlight on Ahsoka’s allies: Sabine, Hera, Ezra and Chopper. Darkness Rising — Uncover the secrets of Ahsoka’s foes.

Disney announced the release of four original series from the Marvel and Star Wars franchises on 4k Blu-ray in SteelBook packaging including The Mandalorian Season 3, Ahsoka Season 1, Hawkeye Season 1, and Loki Season 2.