Star Trek Discovery, Succession, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, The Garfield Movie & More Blu-ray Releases This Week

It’s a giant week for new Blu-ray releases so we’ll cover just our top recommendations for August 27, 2024. From the cinema, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes arrives in all disc formats including a Limited Edition 4k Blu-ray SteelBook from 20th Century Studios. Drive (2011) starring Ryan Gosling and Carey Mulligan has been remastered in 4k and packaged in a Limited Edition SteelBook. And, Ishana Shyamalan’s The Watchers arrives on 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray, both with Dolby Atmos audio.

From the small screen, Star Trek: Discovery – The Final Season and Star Trek: Discovery – The Complete Series arrive in Blu-ray editions from Paramount. HBO’s Succession: The Complete Series has been packaged in a 12-disc Blu-ray collection. Vikings Valhalla: Season One lands on Blu-ray and DVD for the first time. And, Pee-wee’s Playhouse: The Complete Series arrives in a new Blu-ray edition. See more titles below with links to purchase from Amazon. And, don’t forget to check out our recommended 4k Blu-ray releases this week.

New Blu-ray Releases, August 27, 2024

In case you missed it, here are last week’s new Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray releases.

