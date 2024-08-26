Star Trek Discovery, Succession, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, The Garfield Movie & More Blu-ray Releases This Week

It’s a giant week for new Blu-ray releases so we’ll cover just our top recommendations for August 27, 2024. From the cinema, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes arrives in all disc formats including a Limited Edition 4k Blu-ray SteelBook from 20th Century Studios. Drive (2011) starring Ryan Gosling and Carey Mulligan has been remastered in 4k and packaged in a Limited Edition SteelBook. And, Ishana Shyamalan’s The Watchers arrives on 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray, both with Dolby Atmos audio.
From the small screen, Star Trek: Discovery – The Final Season and Star Trek: Discovery – The Complete Series arrive in Blu-ray editions from Paramount. HBO’s Succession: The Complete Series has been packaged in a 12-disc Blu-ray collection. Vikings Valhalla: Season One lands on Blu-ray and DVD for the first time. And, Pee-wee’s Playhouse: The Complete Series arrives in a new Blu-ray edition. See more titles below with links to purchase from Amazon. And, don’t forget to check out our recommended 4k Blu-ray releases this week.
New Blu-ray Releases, August 27, 2024
- Alphaville (1965) 2-disc edition Kino Lorber
- Berserk: The Golden Age Arc Memorial Edition Crunchyroll
- Desperado (1995) Limited Edition 4k SteelBook Arrow
- Door To Door Maniac + The Right Hand Of The Devil: Double Feature Film Masters
- Double Jeopardy (1999) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray 25th Anniversary Paramount
- Drive (2011) Limited Edition 4k SteelBook Sony HOT!
- Frankenstein (1931) 2-disc/Digital Walmart Exclusive 4k SteelBook
- Focus (2015) Warner Bros.
- Goin’ South (1978) Cinématographe
- Heavenly Sword (2014) Collector’s Edition Cineverse
- High Crime (1973) 2-disc edition Blue Underground
- Joker (2019) Limited Edition 4k Steelbook Walmart
- Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes (2024) 20th Cent. Studios HOT!
- Last Year at Marienbad (1962) 2-disc edition Kino Classics
- Mother (1996) The Criterion Collection
- My Hero Academia – Season 06 Part 2 Crunchyroll
- Pee-wee’s Playhouse: The Complete Series
- Poltergeist II: The Other Side (1986) Shout! Studios
- Reptilicus (1961) Vinegar Syndrome
- Resident Alien: Season Three Universal HOT!
- Sonic Prime – Season 2 NCircle Entertainment
- Star Trek: Discovery – The Final Season Paramount
- Star Trek: Discovery – The Final Season Limited Edition SteelBook Paramount HOT!
- Star Trek: Discovery – The Complete Series 21-disc Collection Paramount HOT!
- Succession: The Complete Series Warner Bros. HOT!
- Sudden Death (1995) 2-disc edition Kino Lorber
- The Garfield Movie (2024) Sony Pictures HOT!
- The Mexico Trilogy: El Mariachi, Desperado & Once Upon A Time In Mexico HOT!
- The Watchers (2024) Warner Bros. HOT!
- Tokijiro: Lone Yakuza (1966) Limited Edition Radiance
- Vikings Valhalla: Season 1 Warner Bros. HOT!
- Watchmen Chapter 1 (2024) Warner Bros. HOT!
