Star Trek: Discovery – The Final Season Dated For Release On Blu-ray, DVD & Limited Edition SteelBook

It had to come to an end at some point, right? Paramount+ Original Series Star Trek: Discovery ended its five-season run on May 30, 2024, with its 65th and final episode titled “Life, Itself.” The series is available streaming on Paramount+ but will release in physical media formats including Blu-ray and DVD on August 27, 2024.

On Blu-ray Disc, episodes of Star Trek: Discovery are presented in 1090p (HD) at 2.39:1 aspect ratio. The sound is provided in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 as well as multiple languages in Dolby Digital 5.1. Subtitles are offered in English SDH and multiple languages.

Star Trek: Discovery – The Final Season is priced $38.75 (List: $43.99) on Blu-ray, $46.74 (List: $51.99) in SteelBook packaging, and $34.15 (List: $39.99) on DVD.

Description: The fifth and final season will find Captain Burnham and the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery uncovering a mystery that will send them on an epic adventure across the galaxy to find an ancient power whose very existence has been deliberately hidden for centuries. But there are others on the hunt as well… dangerous foes who are desperate to claim the prize for themselves and will stop at nothing to get it.

Star Trek: Discovery – The Complete Series

The Final Season of Star Trek: Discovery will also be available in Star Trek: Discovery – The Complete Series on Blu-ray Disc and DVD. The 21-disc edition is dated for release on August 27, simultaneously with The Final Season. Star Trek: Discovery – The Complete Series is priced $62.92 (List: $69.99)