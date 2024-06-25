Star Trek: Discovery – The Complete Series Collects 5 Seasons On Blu-ray & DVD

Star Trek: Discovery – The Complete Series Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

Star Trek: Discovery – The Complete Series will release on Blu-ray Disc and DVD along with Star Trek: Discovery – The Final Season on August 27, 2024. The 21-disc edition includes all five seasons and sixty-five episodes of the Paramount+ Original Series.

On Blu-ray Disc, episodes of Star Trek: Discovery are presented in 1090p (HD) at 2.39:1 aspect ratio. The sound is provided in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 as well as multiple languages in Dolby Digital 5.1. Subtitles are offered in English SDH and multiple languages.

Bonus features with The Complete Series include never-before-seen interviews and behind-the-scenes footage.

Star Trek: Discovery – The Complete Series on Blu-ray is priced $62.92 (List: $69.99) and on DVD $53.93 (List: $59.99) on Amazon.

Description: Set a decade before Star Trek: The Original Series, STAR TREK: DISCOVERY follows the journey of Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green), a human raised on Vulcan, from disgraced Starfleet mutineer to pivotal leader, confronting unprecedented dangers in her quest to secure a prosperous future for the galaxy. This set collection includes all 65 episodes and over 15 hours of special features, plus an exclusive bonus disc with never-before seen interviews and behind-the-scenes footage!