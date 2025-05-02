Erotic Drama ‘Sleeping Beauty’ (2011) Is Getting Released On Blu-ray Disc

Sleeping Beauty (2011) Blu-ray Disc Buy on Amazon

IFC Films is releasing Julia Leigh’s 2011 erotic drama Sleeping Beauty on Blu-ray Disc. The single-disc edition features new audio commentary by critic Alexandra Heller-Nicholas and a booklet with writing by film critic Esther Rosenfield.

Special Features

New audio commentary by critic Alexandra Heller-Nicholas

Booklet with new writing by film critic Esther Rosenfield

Optional English subtitles for the main feature

Logline: A haunting portrait of Lucy, a young university student drawn into a mysterious hidden world of unspoken desires.

Description: Jane Campion presents SLEEPING BEAUTY, the bold and provocative directorial debut of Julia Leigh, an official selection of the Cannes, Toronto and Chicago film festivals. Featuring a phenomenal breakthrough performance by Emily Browning, this coolly shocking retelling of the classic myth poses its heroine as a rarified sex-worker, confronting ideas of feminine sexuality with bravado and precision.