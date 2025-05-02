HomeBlu-ray DiscErotic Drama 'Sleeping Beauty' (2011) Is Getting Released On Blu-ray Disc
Erotic Drama ‘Sleeping Beauty’ (2011) Is Getting Released On Blu-ray Disc

Sleeping Beauty poster
Sleeping Beauty (2011) Blu-ray Disc

IFC Films is releasing Julia Leigh’s 2011 erotic drama Sleeping Beauty on Blu-ray Disc. The single-disc edition features new audio commentary by critic Alexandra Heller-Nicholas and a booklet with writing by film critic Esther Rosenfield.

Special Features

  • New audio commentary by critic Alexandra Heller-Nicholas
  • Booklet with new writing by film critic Esther Rosenfield
  • Optional English subtitles for the main feature

Sleeping Beauty (2011) has a list price of $39.98 and is available to pre-order on Amazon. (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)

Logline: A haunting portrait of Lucy, a young university student drawn into a mysterious hidden world of unspoken desires.

Description: Jane Campion presents SLEEPING BEAUTY, the bold and provocative directorial debut of Julia Leigh, an official selection of the Cannes, Toronto and Chicago film festivals. Featuring a phenomenal breakthrough performance by Emily Browning, this coolly shocking retelling of the classic myth poses its heroine as a rarified sex-worker, confronting ideas of feminine sexuality with bravado and precision.

