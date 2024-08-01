HBO’s ‘Succession: The Complete Series’ Is Releasing On Blu-ray Disc [Updated]

Succession: The Complete Series Buy on Amazon

[Updated 8/1/24] “Succession: The Complete Series” is releasing on Blu-ray in a 12-disc collection on August 13 August 27, 2024. Already available on DVD (released in Sept. 2023), ‘The Complete Series’ contains all 39 episodes from the 4 seasons that ran from 2018 to 2023 on HBO.

Over two hours of bonus content are included in the Blu-ray physical media edition from Warner Bros. such as inside the episodes featurettes, character recaps, cast and crew interviews, and more.

On Blu-ray Disc, episodes of “Succession” are presented in 1080p (Full HD) with DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 surround sound. Subtitles are provided in English SDH, French, Spanish, Danish, Finnish, Norwegian, and Swedish.

“Succession: The Complete Series” on Blu-ray Disc is priced $82.99 (List: $94.99). Available at Amazon and Walmart.

Special Features (over 20 hours)

Inside the Episode featurettes

Character Recaps

Cast and Crew Interviews

and more…

Description: POWER, POLITICS, MONEY… It’s all in the family in this bitingly funny, Emmy®-winning drama series about a highly dysfunctional dynasty. With aging, uber-wealthy patriarch Logan Roy (Brian Cox), CEO of one of the world’s largest media and entertainment conglomerates, considering retirement as he deals with health concerns, each of his four grown children follows a personal agenda. Jeremy Strong, Kieran Culkin, Sarah Snook, Matthew Macfadyen, Nicholas Braun, and Alan Ruck costar in SUCCESSION, winner of the Outstanding Drama Series Emmy® in 2020 and 2022.

Succession earned an impressive 75 Emmy® nominations and 19 wins over its four-season run. The series achieved a remarkable streak, being nominated for Outstanding Drama Series throughout all four seasons and securing the Emmy® win three times (2020, 2022, 2023). In its fourth and final season, Succession dominated the Emmy® field with 27 nominations and secured six wins, including Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Lead Actor, and Outstanding Lead Actress. The season also set a new record for Golden Globe TV award nominations with nine total and winning four, including Best Television Series (Drama) — its third win in that category. Further adding to its accolades, Succession was honored at the 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series.

Article updated. Original publish date Feb. 29, 2024.