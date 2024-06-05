Drive (2011) remastered in 4k with Dolby Vision & Atmos

Drive (2001) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray Limited SteelBook Buy on Amazon

Drive (2011) starring Ryan Gosling and Carey Mulligan has been remastered for release in 4k on Ultra HD Blu-ray. The 2-disc edition from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment arrives in Limited Edition SteelBook packaging with custom artwork on the front, back, and inside spread.

On Ultra HD Blu-ray, the film is presented in 4k (2160p) with Dolby Vision HDR. The remaster was approved by director Nicolas Winding Refn. The soundtrack has been remixed and upgraded to Dolby Atmos (previous Blu-ray editions utilized DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1).

A new bonus feature titled “Back in the Driver’s Seat” Featurette –” includes interviews with Writer Hossein Amini, Editor Mat Newman, Composer Cliff Martinez, and Actors Christina Hendricks and Ron Perlman.

Drive 4k Blu-ray Limited Edition SteelBook has an MSRP of $45.99.

4k Blu-ray

Feature presented in 4K resolution with Dolby Vision, as approved by director Nicolas Winding Refn

English Dolby Atmos + English 5.1

ALL-NEW: Back in the Driver’s Seat Featurette – featuring interviews with Writer Hossein Amini, Editor Mat Newman, Composer Cliff Martinez, and Actors Christina Hendricks and Ron Perlman

Theatrical Trailer

2k Blu-ray

Feature presented in high-definition

English 5.1

Drive Without a Driver: Interview with Nicolas Winding Refn Documentary

Featurettes: I Drive: The Driver Driver and Irene: The Relationship Under the Hood: Story Cut to the Chase: Stunts

