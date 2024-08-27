Vikings: Valhalla – Season One Is Now Available On Blu-ray & DVD Physical Media

Vikings: Valhalla – Season One Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

The first season of Vikings: Valhalla is now available in physical media formats on Blu-ray Disc and DVD (Release date: August 27, 2024). The disc editions package all eight episodes of the first season that premiered streaming on Netflix on February 25, 2022.

Season one episodes include “The Greenlanders” (E1), “Viking” (E2), “The Marshes” (E3), “The Bridge” (E4), “Miracle” (E5), “The Last Daughter of Uppsala” (E6), “Choices” (E7), and “The End of the Beginning” (E8).

Vikings: Valhalla – Season One is priced $19.98 (List: $24.98) on DVD and $24.98 (List: $29.98) on Blu-ray.

Description: Vikings: Valhalla, also called Valhalla, is a sequel to Vikings created for distribution on Netflix by Jeb Stuart. The 8-episode first season premiered on February 25, 2022, followed by Season Two on January 12, 2023. The third and final season is set to premiere in 2024.