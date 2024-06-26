Home4k Blu-rayThe Watchers Release Dates On Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, Digital & DVD
The Watchers Release Dates On Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, Digital & DVD

Ishana Shyamalan’s The Watchers released in theaters on June 7, 2024, and will soon be available on disc and digital. The film will first arrive in digital formats (with Dolby Atmos where available) on June 28, 2024.

The Watchers will then be available in physical media editions including 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD on August 27, 2024. Both Blu-ray formats feature Dolby Atmos audio.

Special features include 4 featurettes: Welcome to the Show: The Making Of The Watchers, Creating The Watchers, Constructing the Coop, Ainriochtán and the Irish Fairly Folklore, and deleted scenes. Both Blu-ray formats also include a code to redeem a Digital Copy.

The Watchers is priced $44.98 (4k Blu-ray), $34.98 (Blu-ray), $26.57 (DVD), and $24.99 (Early Digital Premiere). Buy on Amazon

The Watchers Digital Movie
The Watchers (2024) Buy/Rent in Digital on Amazon

Description: This forest isn’t charted on any map. Every car breaks down at its treeline. Mina’s is no different. Left stranded, she is forced into the dark woodland only to find a woman shouting, urging Mina to run to a concrete bunker. As the door slams behind her, the building is besieged by screams. Mina finds herself in a room with a wall of glass, and an electric light that activates at nightfall, when the Watchers come above ground. These creatures emerge to observe their captive humans and terrible things happen to anyone who doesn’t reach the bunker in time.

