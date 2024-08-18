Inside Out 2, Evil Dead, Tremors, & More Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, & Digital Releases Aug. 20, 2024

Here’s what’s new on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and Digital this week! Let’s start things off with Disney/Pixar’s Inside Out 2 arriving early in digital formats a few weeks before discs on Sept. 10. On Ultra HD Blu-ray, Universal’s Let Him Go starring Diane Lane and Kevin Costner gets a 4k upgrade with Dolby Atmos. Halo: Season Two gets a standard-issue 4k edition (a SteelBook was released last month). Evil Dead (2013) gets a new 4k SteelBook Collector’s Edition. And, Arrow Video has packaged Clash of the Titans & Wrath of the Titans in a 4k Blu-ray double feature titled When Titans Ruled The Earth. On Blu-ray Disc, Death to Smoochy (2002), La Brea: Season Three, The Ancient Magus’ Bride – Season 02 Part 1, The Apartment (1996), and Tremors 7-Movie Collection arrive in stores. See more new releases below with links to purchase.

