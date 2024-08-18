Inside Out 2, Evil Dead, Tremors, & More Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, & Digital Releases Aug. 20, 2024

Here’s what’s new on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and Digital this week! Let’s start things off with Disney/Pixar’s Inside Out 2 arriving early in digital formats a few weeks before discs on Sept. 10. On Ultra HD Blu-ray, Universal’s Let Him Go starring Diane Lane and Kevin Costner gets a 4k upgrade with Dolby Atmos. Halo: Season Two gets a standard-issue 4k edition (a SteelBook was released last month). Evil Dead (2013) gets a new 4k SteelBook Collector’s Edition. And, Arrow Video has packaged Clash of the Titans & Wrath of the Titans in a 4k Blu-ray double feature titled When Titans Ruled The Earth. On Blu-ray Disc, Death to Smoochy (2002), La Brea: Season Three, The Ancient Magus’ Bride – Season 02 Part 1, The Apartment (1996), and Tremors 7-Movie Collection arrive in stores. See more new releases below with links to purchase.
New Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, & Digital Releases, Aug. 20, 2024
Digital
- An American in Austen (2024)
- Inside Out 2 (2024)
- Oddity (2024)
- The Clean Up Crew (2024)
- Tomorrow Before After (2024)
4k Blu-ray
- Can’t Hardly Wait (1998) Sony
- Evil Dead (2013) Limited Edition 4k SteelBook Shout! Studios
- Halo: Season Two Standard Edition Showtime/Paramount
- Let Him Go (2020) Universal
- Prime Cut (1972) 2-disc edition Kino Lorber
- Red Eye (2005) 4k Blu-ray standard edition
- Peril & Distress [And Soon the Darkness / Sudden Terror] Kino Lorber
- The Last Unicorn (1982) 2-disc edition Shout! Kids
- When Titans Ruled The Earth: Clash of the Titans & Wrath of the Titans
- You’re Next (2011) 4k Blu-ray Limited Edition Zavvi
Blu-ray
- Death to Smoochy (2002) Shout! Select
- Evil Dead (2013) Limited Edition 4k SteelBook Shout! Studios
- Halo: Season Two Standard Edition Showtime/Paramount
- La Brea: Season Three Universal
- Prime Cut (1972) 2-disc edition Kino Lorber
- Red Eye (2005) 4k Blu-ray standard edition
- The Ancient Magus’ Bride – Season 02 Part 1
- The Apartment (1996) Kino Classics
- The Last Unicorn (1982) 2-disc edition Shout! Kids
- Tremors 7-Movie Collection Universal
- You’ll Never Find Me (2023) Shutter
- You’re Next (2011) Blu-ray/Digital SteelBook Walmart Exclusive Lionsgate
Here’s a link to all new Blu-ray releases this week on Amazon. And, in case you missed it, here are last week’s new Blu-ray and Digital releases.