Inside Out 2, Evil Dead, Tremors, & More Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, & Digital Releases Aug. 20, 2024

When Titans Ruled The Earth- Clash of the Titans & Wrath of the Titans 4k UHD
Let Him Go 4k UHD
Halo- Season Two 4k UHD Standard Edition
Tremors 7-Movie Collection Blu-ray
La Brea- Season 3 Blu-ray
The Ancient Magus' Bride - Season 02 Part 1 Blu-ray
Evil Dead 2013 - Limited Edition Steelbook

Here’s what’s new on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and Digital this week! Let’s start things off with Disney/Pixar’s Inside Out 2 arriving early in digital formats a few weeks before discs on Sept. 10. On Ultra HD Blu-ray, Universal’s Let Him Go starring Diane Lane and Kevin Costner gets a 4k upgrade with Dolby Atmos. Halo: Season Two gets a standard-issue 4k edition (a SteelBook was released last month). Evil Dead (2013) gets a new 4k SteelBook Collector’s Edition. And, Arrow Video has packaged Clash of the Titans & Wrath of the Titans in a 4k Blu-ray double feature titled When Titans Ruled The Earth. On Blu-ray Disc, Death to Smoochy (2002), La Brea: Season Three, The Ancient Magus’ Bride – Season 02 Part 1, The Apartment (1996), and Tremors 7-Movie Collection arrive in stores. See more new releases below with links to purchase.

New Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, & Digital Releases, Aug. 20, 2024

Digital

4k Blu-ray

Blu-ray

Here’s a link to all new Blu-ray releases this week on Amazon. And, in case you missed it, here are last week’s new Blu-ray and Digital releases.

Previous article
When Titans Ruled The Earth Features Clash of the Titans & Wrath of the Titans In 4k UHD
HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

