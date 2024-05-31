Vikings: Valhalla Season One will be released on Blu-ray & DVD

The first season of Vikings: Valhalla will be released on Blu-ray Disc and DVD on August 27, 2024. The physical media releases include all eight episodes of the first season that premiered streaming on Netflix on February 25, 2022.

Vikings: Valhalla – Season One is priced $24.98 (DVD) and $29.98 (Blu-ray). Buy on Amazon (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)

Description: Vikings: Valhalla, also called Valhalla, is a sequel to Vikings created for distribution on Netflix by Jeb Stuart. The 8-episode first season premiered on February 25, 2022, followed by Season Two on January 12, 2023. The third and final season is set to premiere in 2024.