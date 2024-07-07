HomeBlu-ray DiscPee-wee's Playhouse Releasing in New Complete Series Blu-ray Edition
Pee-wee’s Playhouse Releasing in New Complete Series Blu-ray Edition

Pee-wee’s Playhouse – The Complete Series will release in a new Blu-ray edition on August 27, 2024. Previously released in 2014 in bigger box with rigid slipcover, this slimmed down Blu-ray edition includes all 45 episodes of the show that ran for five seasons, along with the extra bonus materials listed below.

The 8-disc Blu-ray set from Shout! Factory presents Pee-wee’s Playhouse episodes in 1080p (HD) resolution at 1.35:1 aspect ratio. The audio is provided in English LPCM 2.0 with English subtitles.

Pee-wee’s Playhouse – The Complete Series is priced $78.99 (List: $99.98) on Amazon.

Bonus Features

  • Audio Commentary On The Christmas Special With Actors Paul Reubens, John Paragon, Lynne Marie Stewart, And Producer/Animation Director Prudence Fenton
  • Audio Commentary On The Christmas Special With Actors Alison Mork, Wayne White, Ric Heitzman, Kevin Carlson, George McGrath, And John Paragon
  • “Building The Playhouse”
  • “The Look Of The Playhouse”
  • “Writing For The Playhouse”
  • “Music Of The Playhouse”
  • “Opening The Playhouse”
  • “The Cast Of The Playhouse”
  • “The Puppets Of The Playhouse”
  • “Animating The Playhouse”
  • “Fans And Memorabilia Of The Playhouse”
  • “A Very Merry Christmas Special”

