Pee-wee’s Playhouse Releasing in New Complete Series Blu-ray Edition

Pee-wee’s Playhouse – The Complete Series will release in a new Blu-ray edition on August 27, 2024. Previously released in 2014 in bigger box with rigid slipcover, this slimmed down Blu-ray edition includes all 45 episodes of the show that ran for five seasons, along with the extra bonus materials listed below.

The 8-disc Blu-ray set from Shout! Factory presents Pee-wee’s Playhouse episodes in 1080p (HD) resolution at 1.35:1 aspect ratio. The audio is provided in English LPCM 2.0 with English subtitles.

Pee-wee’s Playhouse – The Complete Series is priced $78.99 (List: $99.98) on Amazon.

Bonus Features

Audio Commentary On The Christmas Special With Actors Paul Reubens, John Paragon, Lynne Marie Stewart, And Producer/Animation Director Prudence Fenton

Audio Commentary On The Christmas Special With Actors Alison Mork, Wayne White, Ric Heitzman, Kevin Carlson, George McGrath, And John Paragon

“Building The Playhouse”

“The Look Of The Playhouse”

“Writing For The Playhouse”

“Music Of The Playhouse”

“Opening The Playhouse”

“The Cast Of The Playhouse”

“The Puppets Of The Playhouse”

“Animating The Playhouse”

“Fans And Memorabilia Of The Playhouse”

“A Very Merry Christmas Special”

