Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes Release Dates In Theaters, Streaming, Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray & DVD [Updated] 

By HD Report
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes 4k Blu-ray
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes was released in US theaters on May 7, 2024, by 20th Century Studios. As well as traditional theaters, the movie also premiered in Dolby Cinema and IMAX theaters.

When will Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes release for streaming and on disc? The film will be available in physical media formats including Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and DVD on August 27, 2024. The packaged media editions also include a Limited Edition Collectible 4k SteelBook.

An earlier digital release of Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes will be available on July 9, 2024. The new title will also be available in a 10-movie bundle from participating digital retailers, with an expected price of $100.

Bonus features include “Inside the Forbidden Zone: Making Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes” with director Wes Ball, cast and crew as they expand the Planet of the Apes legacy for a new generation. The extra includes travel to the outdoor production in Australia, training at Ape School, and discovering the practical and motion capture techniques in building a breathtaking Kingdom. In addition, 14 deleted and extended scenes are included with optional audio commentary by director Wes Ball.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is list priced $34.99 (DVD), $40.99 (Blu-ray), $49.99 (4k Blu-ray), and $65.99 (4k Blu-ray SteelBook). See on Amazon

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes (2024) Streaming Digital

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes was directed by Wes Ball and stars Freya Allan, Kevin Durand, and Dichen Lachman. The film was written by Josh Friedman, Rick Jaffa, and Amanda Silver and is part of the Planet of the Apes franchise owned by 20th Century Studios. The franchise was based on the 1963 novel “La Planète des singes” written by French author Pierre Boulle.

Logline: Many years after the reign of Caesar, a young ape goes on a journey that will lead him to question everything he’s been taught about the past and make choices that will define a future for apes and humans alike.

Summary: The new Apes movie is set many years after the conclusion of 2017’s War for the Planet of the Apes. Many apes societies have grown from when the Moses-like Caesar brought his people to an oasis, while humans have been reduced to a feral-like existence. Some ape groups have never heard of Caesar, while others have contorted his teaching to build burgeoning empires. In this setting, one ape leader begins to enslave other groups to find human technology, while another ape, who watched his clan be taken, embarks on a journey to find freedom. A young human woman becomes key to the latter’s quest, although she has plans of her own.

Article updated. Original publish date June 21, 2024.

