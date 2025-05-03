Home4k Blu-rayMad Max 5-Film Collection (Standard Edition) Releasing On 4k UHD/Digital With Black...
Mad Max 5-Film Collection (Standard Edition) Releasing On 4k UHD/Digital With Black & Chrome Versions

Mad Max 5-Film Collection 4k UHD Digital
Mad Max 5-Film Collection 4k UHD/Digital 8-Disc Edition Buy on Amazon

The Mad Max 5-Film Collection is releasing in a standard edition from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment on May 13, 2025. The 8-disc collection includes 4k Blu-ray and Digital 4k copies of Mad Max (1979), Mad Max: The Road Warrior (1981), Mad Max: Beyond Thunderdome (1985), Mad Max: Fury Road, and Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.

In addition, the collection includes the Black & Chrome Editions of Mad Max: Fury Road (on HD Blu-ray) and Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga (on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray).

The Mad Max movies are presented in 2160p resolution with Dolby Vision/HDR10 High Dynamic Range. Audio is provided in Dolby Atmos/Dolby TrueHD 7.1 on each title except for Mad Max (1979) formatted in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 and DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0 Mono. Subtitles are provided in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

The Mad Max 5-Film Collection is priced $81.89. Buy on Amazon (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)

Special Features (HD Blu-ray)

Mad Max

  • Mad Max: The Film Phenomenon
  • The Madness of Max

Mad Max: Fury Road

  • Maximum Fury: Filming Fury Road
  • Mad Max: Fury on Four Wheels
  • The Road WarriorsL Max and Furiosa
  • The Tools of the Wasteland
  • The Five Wives: So Shiny, So Chrome
  • Fury Road: Crash & Smash
  • Deleted Scenes

Disc Specs

Mad Max 5-Film Collection 4k UHD Digital specs
Mad Max 5-Film Collection 4k UHD/Digital 8-Disc Edition Buy on Amazon

5-Film Collection Limited Edition

The Mad Max 5-Film Collection was previously released on Sept. 24, 2024 in a Limited Edition DigiPack (pictured below). The collection is now priced $99.96 (List: $131.99) Buy on Amazon

Mad Max 5-Film Collection - Limited Edition 4k Blu-ray b
Mad Max 5-Film Collection Limited Edition 4k Blu-ray/Digital Buy on Amazon
Erotic Drama ‘Sleeping Beauty’ (2011) Is Getting Released On Blu-ray Disc
HD Report
HD Report
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology.

