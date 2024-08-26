Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, The Watchers, & More 4k Blu-ray Releases This Week

It’s a huge week for new 4k Blu-ray releases including newly-arrived on Amazon. Let’s start of with Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes arriving in all disc formats including a Limited Edition 4k Blu-ray SteelBook from 20th Century Studios. Drive (2011) starring Ryan Gosling and Carey Mulligan has been remastered in 4k and packaged in a Limited Edition SteelBook from Sony. Double Jeopardy (1999) starring Tommy Lee Jones & Ashley Judd (previously released in the Paramount Presents series) in a new 25th Anniversary Edition. Ishana Shyamalan’s The Watchers arrives on 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray, both with Dolby Atmos audio. And, The Mexico Trilogy from Arrow Video includes El Mariachi, Desperado (in 4k) & Once Upon A Time In Mexico. See more titles below with links to purchase on Amazon. And, be sure to also check out this week’s new HD Blu-ray releases.
New 4k Blu-ray Releases, Aug. 27, 2024
- Alphaville (1965) 2-disc edition Kino Lorber
- Beetlejuice (1988) 4k SteelBook Walmart BB Reissue
- Desperado (1995) Limited Edition 4k SteelBook Arrow
- Double Jeopardy (1999) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray 25th Anniversary Paramount
- Drive (2011) Limited Edition 4k SteelBook Sony HOT!
- Frankenstein (1931) 2-disc/Digital Walmart Exclusive 4k SteelBook
- Goin’ South (1978) Cinématographe
- High Crime (1973) 2-disc edition Blue Underground
- Joker 4k (2019) Limited Edition 4k SteelBook Walmart Exclusive
- Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes (2024) 20th Cent. Studios HOT!
- Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes (2024) 4k SteelBook Collector’s Edition HOT!
- Last Year at Marienbad (1962) 2-disc edition Kino Classics
- Mother (1996) The Criterion Collection
- Poltergeist II: The Other Side (1986) Shout! Studios
- Reptilicus (1961) Vinegar Syndrome
- Sudden Death (1995) 2-disc edition Kino Lorber
- The Mexico Trilogy: El Mariachi, Desperado & Once Upon A Time In Mexico
- The Woman & Offspring (2011) Limited Edition Arrow Video
- The Watchers (2024) Warner Bros. HOT!
- Watchmen Chapter 1 (2024) Warner Bros. HOT!
