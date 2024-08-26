Home4k Blu-rayKingdom of the Planet of the Apes, The Watchers, & More 4k...
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, The Watchers, & More 4k Blu-ray Releases This Week

It’s a huge week for new 4k Blu-ray releases including newly-arrived on Amazon. Let’s start of with Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes arriving in all disc formats including a Limited Edition 4k Blu-ray SteelBook from 20th Century Studios. Drive (2011) starring Ryan Gosling and Carey Mulligan has been remastered in 4k and packaged in a Limited Edition SteelBook from Sony. Double Jeopardy (1999) starring Tommy Lee Jones & Ashley Judd (previously released in the Paramount Presents series) in a new 25th Anniversary Edition. Ishana Shyamalan’s The Watchers arrives on 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray, both with Dolby Atmos audio. And, The Mexico Trilogy from Arrow Video includes El Mariachi, Desperado (in 4k) & Once Upon A Time In Mexico. See more titles below with links to purchase on Amazon. And, be sure to also check out this week’s new HD Blu-ray releases.

New 4k Blu-ray Releases, Aug. 27, 2024

In case you missed it, here are last week’s new Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray releases.

