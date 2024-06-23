A Huge Week For New Movies On 4k & 2k Blu-ray Arriving June 25, 2024

It’s a huge week for new physical media releases! On 4k Blu-ray, there are about fifteen new titles to choose from including the long-awaited release of Martin Scorcese’s Taxi Driver in a Limited Edition SteelBook and Prince’s Purple Rain celebrating its 40th Anniversary with a 4k upgrade from Warner Bros.
Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire arrives in physical media formats including a Limited Edition 4k SteelBook and Walmart Exclusive Blu-ray SteelBook. The movie is also available in the 2-Movie 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray “Ice Mold” Giftset packaged with Ghostbusters: Afterlife.
Godzilla | Kong Monsterverse 5-Film Collection collects franchise movies in a 4k Blu-ray or DVD boxed set from Warner Bros. that includes the latest title Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. From Lionsgate, The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare hits stores on 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray as well as a Limited Edition SteelBook. Universal’s Monkey Man arrives in both Blu-ray formats.
Blue Velvet, South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut, Team America: World Police, The Boys in the Boat (2023) The Flash: The Original Series, and The Hunger Games 1-5 Collection are also releasing this week. See more Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray releases below with links to Amazon and Walmart.
New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Releases, June 25, 2024
4k Blu-ray
- Blue Velvet (1986) The Criterion Collection
- China O’Brien 1 & 2 Eureka
- Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire (2023) 4k Blu-ray
- Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire (2023) 4k Blu-ray SteelBook
- Ghostbusters: Afterlife | Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire 2-Movie Collection “Ice Mold” Giftset
- Godzilla | Kong Monsterverse 5-Film 4k Collection 6-discs
- Little Darlings (1980) Standard Edition
- Matinee (1993) Collector’s Edition Shout! Studios
- Monkey Man (2024) Universal
- Navy Seals (1990) Vinegar Syndrome
- Purple Rain (1984) 40th Anniversary Warner Bros.
- South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut (1999) 25th Anniversary
- Taxi Driver (1976) 4k SteelBook Amazon | Walmart
- Team America: World Police (2004) 20th Anniversary Edition Paramount
- The Case Of The Bloody Iris (1972) 2-disc edition Celluloid Dreams
- The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare (2024) Lionsgate
- The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare (2024) 4k SteelBook Lionsgate
2k Blu-ray
- Act of Violence (1948) Warner Archive
- Bettie Page Double Feature (Varietease, Teaserama) Kino Cult #7
- Blue Velvet (1986) The Criterion Collection
- Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire (2023) Blu-ray/DVD/Digital
- Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire (2023) Blu-ray Walmart Exclusive SteelBook
- Ghostbusters: Afterlife | Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire 2-Movie Collection “Ice Mold” Giftset NEW
- Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1956) Kino Lorber
- Macbeth (1948) Kino Lorber
- Matinee (1993) Collector’s Edition Shout! Studios
- Monkey Man (2024) Universal
- Mr. and Mrs. Smith (1941) Warner Archive
- Purple Rain (1984) 40th Anniversary Warner Bros.
- South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut (1999) 25th Anniversary
- Taxi Driver (1976) 4k SteelBook Amazon | Walmart
- Team America: World Police (2004) 20th Anniversary Edition Paramount
- The Boys in the Boat (2023) Warner Bros.
- The First Slam Dunk (2022)
- The Flash: The Original Series 6-Disc Set
- The Game Of Clones: Bruceploitation Collection Severin
- The Guyver (1991) 4-disc Limited Collector’s Edition
- The Hunger Games 1-5 Collection 10-discs + Digital Lionsgate
- The Man I Love (1929) Warner Archive
- The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare (2024)
- The New Adventures of Batman: The Complete Collection
- The Underground Railroad (2021) Criterion
