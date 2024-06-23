A Huge Week For New Movies On 4k & 2k Blu-ray Arriving June 25, 2024

It’s a huge week for new physical media releases! On 4k Blu-ray, there are about fifteen new titles to choose from including the long-awaited release of Martin Scorcese’s Taxi Driver in a Limited Edition SteelBook and Prince’s Purple Rain celebrating its 40th Anniversary with a 4k upgrade from Warner Bros.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire arrives in physical media formats including a Limited Edition 4k SteelBook and Walmart Exclusive Blu-ray SteelBook. The movie is also available in the 2-Movie 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray “Ice Mold” Giftset packaged with Ghostbusters: Afterlife.

Godzilla | Kong Monsterverse 5-Film Collection collects franchise movies in a 4k Blu-ray or DVD boxed set from Warner Bros. that includes the latest title Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. From Lionsgate, The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare hits stores on 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray as well as a Limited Edition SteelBook. Universal’s Monkey Man arrives in both Blu-ray formats.

Blue Velvet, South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut, Team America: World Police, The Boys in the Boat (2023) The Flash: The Original Series, and The Hunger Games 1-5 Collection are also releasing this week. See more Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray releases below with links to Amazon and Walmart.

New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Releases, June 25, 2024

4k Blu-ray

2k Blu-ray

