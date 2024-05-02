HomeBlu-ray DiscThe Hunger Games Movies Releasing In 5-Film Collection From Lionsgate
The Hunger Games Movies Releasing In 5-Film Collection From Lionsgate

The Hunger Games 5-Film Collection Blu-ray/DVD/Digital
The Hunger Games 5-Film Collection Blu-ray/DVD/Digital

The five existing Hunger Games films including “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” will release in a 5-Film Collection on Blu-ray Disc from Lionsgate. The 10-disc collection arriving on June 25, 2024, includes all movies on Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital (via redeemable code).

The Hunger Games film franchise includes The Hunger Games (2012), The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013), The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1 (2014), The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1 (2015), and The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes (2023).

The Hunger Games 5-Film Collection with Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital Copies is priced $42.99. Buy on Amazon

The Hunger Games 5-Film Collection Blu-ray / DVD / Digital
The Hunger Games 5-Film Collection Blu-ray/DVD/Digital Buy on Amazon

Description: For over 10 years, the epic adventure of The Hunger Games has captivated viewers with its nonstop action, riveting characters, and profound social commentary. The action-packed prequel, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, joins the first four films in this thrilling five-film collection, following a young Coriolanus Snow as he participates with Lucy Gray Baird in the 10th Hunger Games decades before he became the tyrannical President of Panem. As power and corruption collide in the post-war Capitol, the spark that inspires Katniss Everdeen to volunteer as tribute in 64 years is lit.

New Movies And Shows Streaming On Max In May, 2024
