Martin Scorsese’s Taxi Driver (1976) Releasing In Limited Edition 4k Blu-ray SteelBook

Martin Scorsese’s Taxi Driver (1976) will finally get its own 4k Blu-ray edition from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment on June 25, 2024. Previously only available in the Columbia Classics 4K Ultra HD Collection Vol. 2, the movie was restored and remastered in 4k with Dolby Vision/HDR10 (Read Review).

What’s more, the single-movie edition of Taxi Driver from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment has been packaged in a Limited Edition SteelBook (using the same image of Robert De Niro from the box set).

Legacy bonus features include the “Making of Taxi Driver” Documentary (UHD BD), storyboard to film comparisons (UHD BD), animated photo galleries (UHD BD), a 40-minute Taxi Driver Q&A (BD), audio commentaries, and more (additional bonus materials on the Blu-ray Disc).

Taxi Driver (1976) 4k Blu-ray SteelBook has an MSRP of $45.99. The edition is available to pre-order from Amazon and Walmart.

Description: Winner of the prestigious Golden Palm at the Cannes Film Festival (1976) and nominated for 4 Academy Awards® including Best Picture (1976), TAXI DRIVER stars Robert De Niro in Martin Scorsese’s classic film of a psychotic New York cabbie driven to violence by loneliness and desperation. Co-starring Jodie Foster, Albert Brooks, Harvey Keitel, Peter Boyle and Cybill Shepherd.

Special Features

4k Blu-ray (Disc 1)

Restored from the original camera negative, presented in 4K resolution with Dolby Vision

English 5.1 + mono

Making Taxi Driver Documentary

Storyboard to Film Comparisons with Martin Scorsese Introduction

Animated Photo Galleries

20th Anniversary Re-Release Trailer

Blu-ray (Disc 2)

Feature presented in high definition, sourced from the 4K master

English 5.1

40-Minute Taxi Driver Q&A featuring Martin Scorsese, Robert De Niro, Jodie Foster and Many More Recorded Live at the Beacon Theatre in New York City at the 2016 Tribeca Film Festival

Commentary with Director Martin Scorsese and Writer Paul Schrader Recorded by the Criterion Collection

Commentaries by Writer Paul Schrader and by Professor Robert Kolker

Martin Scorsese on Taxi Driver

Influence and Appreciation: A Martin Scorsese Tribute

Producing Taxi Driver

God’s Lonely Man

Taxi Driver Stories

Travis’ New York

Travis’ New York Locations

Theatrical Trailer

Article updated. Original publish date April 17, 2024.