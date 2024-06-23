Home4k Blu-rayMartin Scorsese’s Taxi Driver (1976) Releasing In Limited Edition 4k Blu-ray SteelBook
4k Blu-rayBlu-ray DiscNews

Martin Scorsese’s Taxi Driver (1976) Releasing In Limited Edition 4k Blu-ray SteelBook

HD Report
By HD Report
0
Taxi Driver (1976) 4k Blu-ray SteelBook
Taxi Driver (1976) 4k Blu-ray SteelBook Buy on Amazon

Martin Scorsese’s Taxi Driver (1976) will finally get its own 4k Blu-ray edition from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment on June 25, 2024. Previously only available in the Columbia Classics 4K Ultra HD Collection Vol. 2, the movie was restored and remastered in 4k with Dolby Vision/HDR10 (Read Review).

What’s more, the single-movie edition of Taxi Driver from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment has been packaged in a Limited Edition SteelBook (using the same image of Robert De Niro from the box set).

Legacy bonus features include the “Making of Taxi Driver” Documentary (UHD BD), storyboard to film comparisons (UHD BD), animated photo galleries (UHD BD), a 40-minute Taxi Driver Q&A (BD), audio commentaries, and more (additional bonus materials on the Blu-ray Disc).

Taxi Driver (1976) 4k Blu-ray SteelBook has an MSRP of $45.99. The edition is available to pre-order from Amazon and Walmart.

Description: Winner of the prestigious Golden Palm at the Cannes Film Festival (1976) and nominated for 4 Academy Awards® including Best Picture (1976), TAXI DRIVER stars Robert De Niro in Martin Scorsese’s classic film of a psychotic New York cabbie driven to violence by loneliness and desperation. Co-starring Jodie Foster, Albert Brooks, Harvey Keitel, Peter Boyle and Cybill Shepherd.

Special Features

4k Blu-ray (Disc 1)

  • Restored from the original camera negative, presented in 4K resolution with Dolby Vision
  • English 5.1 + mono
  • Making Taxi Driver Documentary
  • Storyboard to Film Comparisons with Martin Scorsese Introduction
  • Animated Photo Galleries
  • 20th Anniversary Re-Release Trailer

Blu-ray (Disc 2)

  • Feature presented in high definition, sourced from the 4K master
  • English 5.1
  • 40-Minute Taxi Driver Q&A featuring Martin Scorsese, Robert De Niro, Jodie Foster and Many More Recorded Live at the Beacon Theatre in New York City at the 2016 Tribeca Film Festival
  • Commentary with Director Martin Scorsese and Writer Paul Schrader Recorded by the Criterion Collection
  • Commentaries by Writer Paul Schrader and by Professor Robert Kolker
  • Martin Scorsese on Taxi Driver
  • Influence and Appreciation: A Martin Scorsese Tribute
  • Producing Taxi Driver
  • God’s Lonely Man
  • Taxi Driver Stories
  • Travis’ New York
  • Travis’ New York Locations
  • Theatrical Trailer

Article updated. Original publish date April 17, 2024.

Previous article
Does Bridgerton Stream In 4k?
Next article
A Huge Week For New Movies On 4k & 2k Blu-ray Arriving June 25, 2024
HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Hot 4k Blu-rays!

Furiosa- A Mad Max Saga - Limited Edition Steelbook
Godzilla | Kong Monsterverse 5-Film Collector's Edition
Dune: Part Two 4k Blu-ray
Dune 2-Movie 4k Blu-ray Collection

Fire HD10 Tablet Only $95!

Fire HD10 10.1

OLED 4k TV Deal!

Samsung 65-inch OLED 4k TV

4k/HDR TV Deal

55

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2024 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
new blu-ray 4k blu-ray june 25 2024

A Huge Week For New Movies On 4k & 2k Blu-ray...

HD Report - 0
Bridgerton Season 3

Does Bridgerton Stream In 4k?

HD Report - 0
Samsung-65-inch-OLED-4K-S95C-Series-Quantum-HDR-Smart-TV

Deal Alert: Save 35% On This 65″ Samsung OLED 4K HDR...

DealFinder - 0