‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ Release Dates & Artwork Revealed: Blu-ray, 4k, & Digital



<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> Sony Pictures Home Entertainment has revealed the release date and package artwork for Ghostbusters: Afterlife (2021) on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and in digital formats.

The film will first release to digital including SD, HD, and 4k UHD on Jan. 4, 2022. The 4k format will feature Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos audio (with supporting digital retailers).

The Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and DVD physical editions will be arriving almost a month later on Feb. 1, 2022. The 2-disc 4k Blu-ray combo edition includes copies on Blu-ray and Digital, while the single-disc Blu-ray combo provides just a Digital Copy.

On Ultra HD Blu-ray, Ghostbusters: Afterlife is presented in 2160p video resolution with Dolby Vision High Dynamic Range and Dolby Atmos immersive audio.

Bonus material details coming soon.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife on Blu-ray is priced $24.99 (List: $38.99) and the 4k Blu-ray $29.99 (List: $45.99). Buy on Amazon







