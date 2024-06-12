The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare Release Dates In Theaters, On Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, Digital & DVD [Updated]

The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare 4k Blu-ray SteelBook Buy on Amazon

[Updated June 12, 2024] Lionsgate’s The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare released in US theaters on April 19, 2024 and will soon arrive in home media formats including disc and digital. The film will first arrive for home viewing in digital formats including Digital 4k/HDR10+/Dolby Atmos on May 10th.

4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD physical media editions will be released on June 25, 2024, including a Limited Edition 4k Blu-ray SteelBook with semi-transparent slipcover (pictured above).

On 4k Blu-ray, The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare is presented in 2160p at 2.39:1 aspect ratio (fits 16×9 in letterbox format). High Dynamic Range color is provided in HDR10. Audio is offered in English Dolby Atmos and Spanish Dolby 5.1 surround sound.

Extras on both the 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray include the featurette “The Ministry of Filmmaking” and the theatrical trailer.

The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare is priced $24.99 (Early Digital Premiere), $39.99 (4k SteelBook), $42.99 (4k Blu-ray), and $24.82 (DVD). Buy on Amazon

4k Blu-ray SteelBook

4k Blu-ray

Blu-ray Disc

DVD

Logline: The British military recruits a small group of highly skilled soldiers to strike against German forces behind enemy lines during World War II.

Product Description: The story of the first-ever special forces organization formed during WWII by UK Prime Minister Winston Churchill for a daring mission against the Nazis. Their audacious approach changed the course of the war and laid the foundation for the British SAS and modern Black Ops warfare.

