Prince’s ‘Purple Rain’ Celebrates Its 40th Anniversary With A 4k Blu-ray/Digital Upgrade [Updated]

Purple Rain (1984) starring Prince will celebrate its 40th Anniversary with a 4k upgrade on June 25th, 2024. The single-disc edition from Warner Bros. includes a 4k Blu-ray Disc and a code to redeem a Digital Copy.

The new presentation was derived from an exclusive 8k scan of the original camera negatives and formatted in the original 1.85:1 theatrical aspect ratio. The audio elements were also restored from the original Dolby Stereo (LCRS) archived 35mm magnetic film source and remastered in 5.1 channels.

On 4k Blu-ray, Purple Rain is presented in 2160p with HDR10 High Dynamic Range. The soundtrack is offered in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1. Subtitles are provided in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

Legacy bonus materials include audio commentary, “First Avenue: The Road to Pop Royalty,” “Riffs, Ruffles and a Revolution,” “MTV Premiere Party Original Broadcast,” 8 music videos, plus more (see below details).

4k Disc Highlights

Exclusive new restoration from an 8k scan of the original camera negative

Restored audio

HDR10 presentation of the film

Special Features

Audio Commentary by Director Albert Magnoli, Producer Robert Cavallo and Cinematographer Donald E. Thorin

First Avenue: The Road to Pop Royalty: Visit the Nightclub Where Prince Started

Purple Rain Backstage Pass: Behind the Scenes

Riffs, Ruffles and a Revolution: The Impact and Influence of Purple Rain

MTV Premiere Party Original Broadcast

8 Music Videos: Let’s Go Crazy, Take Me With U, When Doves Cry, I Would Die 4 U/Baby I’m a Star, Purple Rain, Jungle Love, The Bird and Sex Shooter

Original Trailer

Optional English SDH, French, and Spanish subtitles for the main feature

Limited Edition SteelBook

Purple Rain will also be released in a 2-disc Limited Edition 4k Blu-ray SteelBook with 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray and Digital Copy. The edition is list priced $38.99 and is available from Zavvi.

Restoration: For the 40th Anniversary of Purple Rain, the film has been completely restored digitally from an 8K scan of the 35mm Original Camera Negative (OCN). The picture was also conformed to the original theatrical release aspect ratio of 1.85:1 to provide the most authentic theatrical presentation framing ever to be released to the home. The digitally restored picture was color graded in High Dynamic Range (HDR). The film’s audio was also restored from the original Dolby Stereo (LCRS) archived 35mm magnetic film source elements containing the separate dialogue, music, and effects (DME) tracks. These restored elements along with the 20th anniversary’s 5.1 multi-channel print master were used to complete a newly remastered 5.1 presentation for the film.

Description: Winner of Grammy and Academy Awards for its pulsating song score; Purple Rain marks the electrifying movie debut of Prince as The Kid, a Minneapolis club musician as alienated as he is talented. The Kid struggles with a tumultuous home life and his own smoldering anger while taking refuge in his music and his steamy love for sexy Apollonia Kotero. Prince and the Revolution scorch with “Let’s Go Crazy”, “I Would Die 4U”, “When Doves Cry” and the title song in what Rolling Stone calls “the smartest, most spiritually ambitious rock-‘n’-roll movie ever made.”

