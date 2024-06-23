HomeBlu-ray DiscThe Hunger Games Movies Releasing In This 5-Film Blu-ray Collection
The Hunger Games Movies Releasing In This 5-Film Blu-ray Collection

The five existing Hunger Games films including last year’s “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” will be released in a 5-Film Collection on Blu-ray Disc from Lionsgate. The 10-disc collection arriving on June 25, 2024, includes all movies on Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital (via redeemable code).

The Hunger Games film franchise includes The Hunger Games (2012), The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013), The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1 (2014), The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1 (2015), and The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes (2023).

The Hunger Games 5-Film Collection with Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital Copies is priced $29.99 (List: $42.99) on Amazon and $34.96 at Walmart.

The Hunger Games movies are based on the 2008 novel of the same name by Suzanne Collins. The premiere film, The Hunger Games (2012), was directed by Gary Goss and earned $695.2M on a $78M budget.

Description: For over 10 years, the epic adventure of The Hunger Games has captivated viewers with its nonstop action, riveting characters, and profound social commentary. The action-packed prequel, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, joins the first four films in this thrilling five-film collection, following a young Coriolanus Snow as he participates with Lucy Gray Baird in the 10th Hunger Games decades before he became the tyrannical President of Panem. As power and corruption collide in the post-war Capitol, the spark that inspires Katniss Everdeen to volunteer as tribute in 64 years is lit.

Article updated. Original publish date May 2, 2024.

A Huge Week For New Movies On 4k & 2k Blu-ray Arriving June 25, 2024
