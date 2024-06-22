Monkey Man 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, Digital Release Dates & Details [Updated]

Monkey Man (2024) 4k Blu-ray Collector’s Edition Buy on Amazon

Dev Patel’s action feature Monkey Man (2024) premiered in theaters in the US on April 5, 2024. In home media formats, the film was first made available in Digital 4k UHD/HD on April 23, 2024. The physical media editions, including Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and DVD arrive in Collector’s Editions on June 25, 2024.

In 4k 2160p resolution, Monkey Man is presented with HDR10 (UHD BD) and Dolby Vision (Digital) High Dynamic Range formats. (HDR may vary according to provider.) The soundtrack to Monkey Man is offered in Dolby Atmos on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital (where available). Subtitles are provided in English and French.

Bonus features include over 50 minutes of extras including an alternate opening, alternate ending, deleted scenes, and commentary. (See below for details.) The total run time of the film is 2 hours and 1 minute.

Monkey Man is priced $29.99 (Blu-ray), $39.99 (4k Blu-ray), $23.97 (DVD), $24.99 (Digital), and $19.99 (Rental).

Special Features

ALTERNATE OPENING

ALTERNATE ENDING

DELETED/EXTENDED SCENES True Shakti Mother’s Death Training Montage Lucky Kid Alphonso Death Post Credit Button

A LABOR OF LOVE – First-time director Dev Patel shares how this project came about as well as some of the obstacles he and his crew faced along the way. Cast and cre­w highlight Patel’s unique scope of skills and contributions to the film as well as partnering with Monkeypaw.

MONKEY MAN OF ACTION – In MONKEY MAN, Dev Patel transforms from underdog to hero, establishing a style of action that is uniquely his own. This piece goes behind the scenes into Patel’s stunt and fight training, taking a closer look at how the movement in these scenes was captured.

FATEFUL ENCOUNTERS – Throughout our hero’s journey, Kid comes face to face with many individuals. Some embody good and others evil, but each encounter shapes Kid’s actions. Cast discuss their characters and what drew them into the light, or darkness, that their roles required.

ROOTS EXPOSED – MONKEY MAN explores the story of a beloved folktale and its place in our modern world. Writer, director, producer, and star of the film, Dev Patel, shares his passion for bringing this story along with the representation of his culture to life.

FEATURE COMMENTARY with Director/Actor/Writer/Producer Dev Patel, Producers Jomon Thomas and Sam Sahni, and Co-Producer Raghuvir Joshi

Logline: An anonymous young man unleashes a campaign of vengeance against the corrupt leaders who murdered his mother and continue to systematically victimize the poor and powerless.

Description: Oscar® nominee Dev Patel (Lion, Slumdog Millionaire) achieves an astonishing, tour-de-force feature directing debut with an action thriller about one man’s quest for vengeance against the corrupt leaders who murdered his mother and continue to systemically victimize the poor and powerless. Inspired by the legend of Hanuman, an icon embodying strength and courage, Monkey Man stars Patel as Kid, an anonymous young man who ekes out a meager living in an underground fight club where, night after night, wearing a gorilla mask, he is beaten bloody by more popular fighters for cash. After years of suppressed rage, Kid discovers a way to infiltrate the enclave of the city’s sinister elite. As his childhood trauma boils over, his mysteriously scarred hands unleash an explosive campaign of retribution to settle the score with the men who took everything from him. Packed with thrilling and spectacular fight and chase scenes, Monkey Man is directed by Dev Patel from his original story and his screenplay with Paul Angunawela and John Collee (Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World).

