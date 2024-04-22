South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut Has Been Remastered in 4k with Dolby Vision HDR

South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut (1999) Buy on Amazon

Paramount Pictures’ South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut (1999) has been remastered in 4k to celebrate the film’s 25th Anniversary. The new Ultra HD presentation features Dolby Vision HDR and a Dolby TrueHD 5.1 soundtrack.

The 2-disc 4k UHD edition includes an Ultra HD Blu-ray, HD (1080p) Blu-ray, and code to redeem a Digital Copy. On the Blu-ray, extras include a special Sing-Along-Version as well as Special Features including commentary by Matt Stone and Trey Parker, “What Would Brian Boitano Do?” and theatrical trailers.

South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut 4k Blu-ray 25th Anniversary Edition is moderately priced $25.99 on Amazon.

Logline: When Stan Marsh and his friends go see an R-rated movie, they start cursing and their parents think that Canada is to blame.