Home4k Blu-raySouth Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut Has Been Remastered in 4k with...
4k Blu-rayBlu-ray DiscDigital HDDigital UHDFeaturedNews

South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut Has Been Remastered in 4k with Dolby Vision HDR

HD Report
By HD Report
0
South Park- Bigger, Longer & Uncut 1999 4k Blu-ray angle
South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut (1999) Buy on Amazon

Paramount Pictures’ South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut (1999) has been remastered in 4k to celebrate the film’s 25th Anniversary. The new Ultra HD presentation features Dolby Vision HDR and a Dolby TrueHD 5.1 soundtrack.

The 2-disc 4k UHD edition includes an Ultra HD Blu-ray, HD (1080p) Blu-ray, and code to redeem a Digital Copy. On the Blu-ray, extras include a special Sing-Along-Version as well as Special Features including commentary by Matt Stone and Trey Parker, “What Would Brian Boitano Do?” and theatrical trailers.

South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut 4k Blu-ray 25th Anniversary Edition is moderately priced $25.99 on Amazon.

Logline: When Stan Marsh and his friends go see an R-rated movie, they start cursing and their parents think that Canada is to blame.

South Park- Bigger, Longer & Uncut 1999 4k Blu-ray
South Park- Bigger, Longer & Uncut 1999 4k Blu-ray specs
South Park- Bigger, Longer & Uncut 1999 4k Blu-ray angle
Previous article
The Beekeeper Release Dates On Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, Digital & DVD
HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

MacBook Deal!

Apple MacBook Air 13.3-inch Laptop $699

Hot 4k Blu-rays!

Dune: Part Two Limited Edition 4k SteelBook
Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan- The Complete Series 4k UHD 8-Discs
Aliens (1986) 4k Blu-ray Ultimate Collector's Edition

4k Blu-ray Deal!

Sony Pictures Classics 30th Anniversary 4k Blu-ray

OLED 4k TV Deal!

Samsung 65-inch OLED 4k TV

4k/HDR TV Deal

55

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2024 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
The Beekeeper 4k UHD

The Beekeeper Release Dates On Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, Digital & DVD

HD Report - 0
new 4k blu-ray blu-ray april 23 2024

New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Physical Media Releases April 23, 2024

HD Report - 0
The Departed 4k UHD SteelBook

Martin Scorsese’s The Departed Is Releasing On 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray...

HD Report - 0