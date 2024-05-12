HomeBlu-ray DiscThe Flash: The Original Series Has Been Remastered In HD
The Flash: The Original Series Has Been Remastered In HD

90s superhero series The Flash has been remastered for release in high definition on Blu-ray. The 6-disc edition from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment includes all 22 episodes that aired on CBS from 1990 to 1991.

The Blu-ray Disc from the Warner Archive Collection is dated for release on June 25, 2024.

The Flash: The Original Series has an MSRP of $49.99 US. Buy on Amazon

Description: Who-o-o-o-osh! The origins and exploits of the crimefighting DC Comics superhero come your way in this 22-episode live-action series. John Wesley Shipp portrays Barry Allen, a police crime technologist endowed with sudden talents after a fluke lab accident. He pledges to use his new powers for good, powers that include ultra-speed reflexes and the ability to vibrate his molecules so rapidly he can pass through solid walls. Amanda Pays is medical researcher Tina McGee, who monitors Allen’s accelerated metabolism and guards his secret identity. The Tricksters, Captain Cold, the Ghost, mad inventors: Central City is rife with criminals. Now there’s a hero to keep pace with them. He’s called The Flash. And in our era of instant communications, he’s more in step with the times than ever.

