New Movie Releases On 4k Blu-ray & Blu-ray, June 18

Want to know what’s new in physical media releases this week? On 4k Blu-ray, let’s start with Roman Polanski’s 11x Oscar-nominated drama Chinatown (1974) in the Paramount Presents series of restored classics. The film is now on 4k Blu-ray and packaged in a Limited Edition with The Two Jakes (1990) on 2k Blu-ray.

American Gigolo (1980) starring Richard Gere and Lauren Hutton arrives in a Limited Edition 4k Blu-ray from Arrow Video. The Wachowski’s Bound (1996) is getting its first 4k release from The Criterion Collection. Robocop 2 (1990) and Robocop (1990) — the remake, have both been remastered for 4k Blu-ray. And, The Karate Kid (1984) now has Dolby Vision HDR in a new 4k edition from Sony Pictures.

On Blu-ray Disc, Battles Without Honor And Humanity: The Complete Collection includes five films from Kinji Fukasaku’s yakuza saga. KL Studio Classics has compiled three classics in Film Noir: The Dark Side of Cinema XIX, 50s classic Victims of Sin (1951) arrives in a single-disc edition from The Criterion Collection, Beverly Hills Ninja (1997) gets a Blu-ray release from Sony. And, 5x Oscar-nominated and 1x Oscar winner (Best Adapted Screenplay) American Fiction starring Jeffrey Wright finally arrives in physical media format from Warner Bros.

See more new Blu-ray releases this week with links to purchase from Amazon and other retailers.

New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray, June 18, 2024

4k Blu-ray

2k Blu-ray

In case you missed it, here are last week’s new Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray releases.