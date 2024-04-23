Team America: World Police Has Been Upgraded To 4k with Dolby Vision HDR

Team America: World Police (2004) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital 20th Anniversary Buy on Amazon

Paramount Pictures’ Team America: World Police (2004) has been upgraded to 4k in this 20th Anniversary Limited Edition arriving June 25th, 2024. The physical media edition includes an HD (1080p) Blu-ray and code to redeem a Digital Copy.

On 4k Blu-ray, Team America: World Police is presented in 2160p (4k) with Dolby Vision HDR. The soundtrack is provided in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1. Subtitles are offered in English and English SDH.

The Blu-ray Disc includes the Uncut Version of Team America: World Police along with the following bonus features.

Team America: An Introduction

Building the World

Crafting the Puppets

Pulling The Strings

Capturing the Action

Miniature Pyrotechnics

Up Close with Kim Jong-II

Dressing Room Test

Puppet Test

Deleted/Extended Scenes and Outtakes

Animated Storyboards

Team America: World Police (2004) on 4k Blu-ray is priced $25.99 on Amazon.

Description: Team America, an international police force dedicated to maintaining global stability learns that a power hungry dictator is brokering weapons of mass destruction to terrorists. The heroes embark upon a harrowing mission to save the world.

Logline: Popular Broadway actor Gary Johnston is recruited by the elite counter-terrorism organization Team America: World Police. As the world begins to crumble around him, he must battle with terrorists, celebrities and falling in love.