The Flash, No Hard Feelings, Staying Alive, & More New Blu-ray/4k Movie Releases This Week

It’s a big week for new movies on Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray! First, let’s mention DC’s The Flash arriving on both Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray in combo editions from Warner Bros. with special packaging that celebrates the studio’s 100th Anniversary.
In 4k, several movies have been remastered for release on Ultra HD Blu-ray including 3 Days of the Condor and Staying Alive from Kino Lorber, Elizabeth, Battlestar Galactica and Promising Young Woman from Universal, Hustle & Flow from Paramount, and Showgirls from Vinegar Syndrome, to name several.
On 1080p Blu-ray you can pick up Drylongso (1998) from Criterion Collection, Little Women (1933) from the Warner Archive, Smiling Friends: The Complete First Season from Adult Swim, and new movie No Hard Feelings (2023) from Sony all arriving in stores (or being shipped by) Tuesday, August 29. See more releases this week with links to Amazon.
New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray, August 29, 2023
4k Blu-ray
- 3 Days of the Condor (1975) 2-disc edition Kino Lorber
- Elizabeth (1998) 25th Anniversary Universal
- Battlestar Galactica (1978) 4k UHD/BD/Digital
- Battlestar Galactica (1978) Best Buy SteelBook
- City of the Living Dead (1980) 3-Disc Edition Caudron Films
- Gorgo (1961) 2-disc edition Vinegar Syndrome
- Hustle & Flow (2005) 2-disc Limited Edition Paramount Presents #41
- Infinity Pool (2023) [Uncut] 4k SteelBook Decal Neon
- Showgirls (1995) 3-disc edition Vinegar Syndrome
- Promising Young Woman (2020) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital
- Staying Alive (1983) 40th Anniversary 2-discs Kino Lorber
- The Flash (2023) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital
- The Flash (2023) 4k Blu-ray Best Buy SteelBook
- The Flash (2023) 4k Blu-ray Walmart “Icon Edition”
Blu-ray Disc
- 3 Days of the Condor (1975) 2-disc edition Kino Lorber
- Battlestar Galactica (1978) 4k UHD/BD/Digital
- Black Magic Rites (1973) Limited Edition
- Elizabeth (1998) 25th Anniversary Universal
- Drylongso (1998) The Criterion Collection
- Father’s Little Dividend (1951) Warner Archive
- Gay Purr-ee (1962)
- Gorgo (1961) 2-disc edition Vinegar Syndrome
- Hustle & Flow (2005) 2-disc Limited Edition Paramount Presents #41
- Kamen Rider Black RX Complete TV Series
- Little Women (1933) Warner Archive
- No Hard Feelings (2023) Blu-ray/Digital
- Promising Young Woman (2020) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital
- Showgirls (1995) 3-disc edition Vinegar Syndrome
- Smiling Friends: The Complete First Season
- Staying Alive (1983) 40th Anniversary 1-disc Kino Lorber
- Taxi Hunter (1993) Special Edition
- The Flash (2023) Blu-ray/Digital
- The Flash (2023) Blu-ray/Digital Target Exclusive
- The Flash: The Complete Series 34-disc set
- The Flash: The Ninth and Final Season 3-disc edition
- The Last House on the Left (2009) 2-disc edition Arrow Video
- The Life of Emile Zola (1937)
- The Rising of the Shield Hero: Season Two – Limited Edition Crunchyroll
- The Rising of the Shield Hero: Season Two – Blu-ray/DVD Crunchyroll
- The Sensual World of Black Emanuelle 15-disc Collection Severin Films
- The Spanish Dancer (1923) Milestone Films
- The Toxic Avenger Collection 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray 8-disc edition Troma Films
- The Wild Party (1975)