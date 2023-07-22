Staying Alive (1983) starring John Travolta has been remastered in 4k with Dolby Vision HDR

Staying Alive (1983) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

Staying Alive (1983) directed by Sylvester Stallone and starring John Travolta has been upgraded for release on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray. The 2-disc edition from Kino Lorber arrives August 29, 2023 featuring a brand new Dolby Vision HDR master from a 4k scan of the original camera negatives.

The Blu-ray also includes the newly-remastered film but in 1080p resolution. Both the 4k and HD disc presentations include Dolby 5.1 surround sound and lossless 2.0 audio.

New bonus features include audio commentary by film historian David Del Valle and Ed King of the Irish Film Institute (on the UHD100 and BD50), as well as an interview with actress Finola Hughes. Legacy bonus features on the BD50 include three trailers and four TV spots.

Staying Alive (1983) 2-disc 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray edition is priced $27.99 (List: $39.95) on Amazon.

Special Features:

DISC 1 (4KUHD):

• Brand New HDR/Dolby Vision Master – From a 4K Scan of the Original Camera Negative

• NEW Audio Commentary by Film Historian David Del Valle and Ed King of the Irish Film Institute

• 5.1 Surround and 2.0 Lossless Audio

• Triple-Layered UHD100 Disc

• Optional English Subtitles

DISC 2 (BLU-RAY):

• Brand New HD Master – From a 4K Scan of the Original Camera Negative

• NEW Audio Commentary by Film Historian David Del Valle and Ed King of the Irish Film Institute

• NEW Interview with Actress Finola Hughes

• 4 TV Spots

• Home Video Preview Trailer

• Theatrical Teaser (Featuring Director Sylvester Stallone)

• Theatrical Trailer

• 5.1 Surround and 2.0 Lossless Audio

• Dual-Layered BD50 Disc

• Optional English Subtitles

Synopsis: Five years later and Tony Manero’s Saturday Night Fever is still burning. Now he’s strutting toward his biggest challenge yet—making it as a dancer on the Broadway stage. Screen legend John Travolta (Grease, Face/Off) is larger than life as he recreates his iconic character in this spectacularly visual musical that also sizzles with sensational performances by Cynthia Rhodes (Flashdance, Dirty Dancing) and Finola Hughes (Aspen Extreme) as the women in Tony’s life. Like its predecessor, Staying Alive pulsates with the groove-powered excitement of 5 new Bee Gees songs plus Frank Stallone’s high-intensity scoring which includes his hit, “Far from Over.” And watch closely to catch a Hitchcockian cameo appearance by producer-director-writer-superstar Sylvester Stallone (Rocky, Rambo)!