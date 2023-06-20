3 Days of the Condor has been remastered in 4k with Dolby Vision HDR

3 Days of the Condor (1975) 4k Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

Sydney Pollack’s classic political drama 3 Days of the Condor (1975) starring Sydney Pollack, Robert Redford, and Faye Dunaway has been remastered for release on Ultra HD Blu-ray. To create the new digital master, the original 35mm negatives were scanned earlier this year and mastered with Dolby Vision HDR.

As well as legacy bonus material, the 4k Blu-ray edition from Kino Lorber’s Studio Classics series adds new audio commentary from film historians Steven Mitchell and Nathaniel Thompson.

The 2-disc combo edition includes a newly-remastered 1080p Blu-ray Disc that contains even more extras than the 4k disc such as the 60-minute documentary “Something About Sydney Pollack” and 25-minute featurette “More About the Condor.”

3 Days of the Condor 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray edition has an MSRP of $39.99.

Special Features:

DISC 1 (4KUHD):

• Brand New 2023 HDR/Dolby Vision Master – From a 2023 4K Scan of the Original Camera Negative

• NEW Audio Commentary by Film Historians Steve Mitchell and Nathaniel Thompson

• Audio Commentary by Director Sydney Pollack

• 5.1 Surround and 2.0 Lossless Audio

• Triple-Layered UHD100 Disc

• Optional English Subtitles

DISC 2 (BLU-RAY):

• Brand New 2023 HD Master – From a 2023 4K Scan of the Original Camera Negative

• NEW Audio Commentary by Film Historians Steve Mitchell and Nathaniel Thompson

• Audio Commentary by Director Sydney Pollack

• Something About Sydney Pollack: 2004 Documentary (59:05)

• More About the Condor: 2003 Featurette (24:56)

• Theatrical Trailers

• 5.1 Surround and 2.0 Lossless Audio

• Dual-Layered BD50 Disc

• Optional English Subtitles

In this classic conspiracy thriller, screen icon Robert Redford (Tell Them Willie Boy is Here, The Sting, All the President’s Men, Indecent Proposal) stars as CIA Agent Joe Turner. Code name: Condor. When his entire office is massacred, Turner goes on the run from his enemies…and his so-called allies. After reporting the murders to his superiors, the organization wants to bring Condor in—but somebody is trying to take him out. In his frantic hunt for answers, and in a desperate race for his life, Turner abducts photographer Kathy Hale (Faye Dunaway, The Thomas Crown Affair, Eyes of Laura Mars), eventually seducing her into helping him. Every twist leads Condor to the end of his nerves…and will take you to the edge of your seat. And as he zeroes in on the staggering truth, he discovers there are some secrets people would kill to keep. Masterfully directed by Sydney Pollack (Jeremiah Johnson, Tootsie, Out of Africa, Havana) and also starring Cliff Robertson (Charly), John Houseman (The Paper Chase) and the icy Max von Sydow (Needful Things), 3 Days of the Condor endures as one of Hollywood’s finest tales of political paranoia.