Showgirls (1995) is getting released on 4k Blu-ray with HDR

Showgirls (1995) 4k Blu-ray 3-Disc edition

Showgirls (1995) has been upgraded for release in a 3-disc 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray edition on July 25th. The 4k disc includes a newly restored presentation of the NC-17 version of Showgirls from an existing studio master. The 4k (2160p) features HDR10 for improved color depth.

The audio is offered in 24-bit DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 as well as DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0 stereo. Subtitles are provided in English SDH.

The 3-disc edition from Vinegar Syndrome includes one 4k Blu-ray and two 1080p Blu-rays. The 4k disc includes the NC-17 version of Showgirls plus audio commentary “The Greatest Movie Ever Made.” One Blu-ray contains the NC-17 movie plus the theatrical trailer. The second Blu-ray contains special features such as interviews, a lap dance tutorial, and behind-the-scenes featurette.

The 3-disc 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray edition of Showgirls has an MSRP of $49.99.

Showgirls was directed by Paul Verhoeven (Robocop, Total Recall, Basic Instinct) and stars Elizabeth Berkley, Kyle MacLachlan, and Gina Gershon. The film is noted as being one of the most controversial studio titles to made, and the first and only NC-17-rated film to be given a wide theatrical release.