Writer/Director Craig Brewer’s Hustle & Flow (2005) has been remastered in 4k for release on Ultra HD Blu-ray on August 29, 2023. The 2-disc edition from Paramount is the 41st title in the Paramount Presents series of remastered Blu-rays and the seventh in the series on Ultra HD Blu-ray.

The bonus features will include a new Filmmaker Focus with Director Craig Brewer, commentary with Writer/Director Craig Brewer, Behind the Hustle, Paula Jai Parker’s audition, extended scenes, and more. The limited edition from Paramount Presents includes a mini fold-out poster.

Special Features

Filmmaker Focus with Director Craig Brewer

Commentary by Writer/Director Craig Brewer

Behind the Hustle

By Any Means Necessary

Creatin’ Crunk

Memphis Hometown Premiere

Paula Jai Parker Audition

Ludacris and Terrence Howard Rehearsal

Extended Scenes

6 Promotional Spots

and more

Synopsis: For the first time on 4K Ultra HD and remastered Blu-ray, HUSTLE & FLOW comes to Paramount Presents in this special limited edition release. Earning acclaim from critics and audiences alike—winning both the Audience Award at Sundance and the Oscar for Best Original Song—it’s an inspiring portrayal of redemption on life’s mean streets where “everybody’s gotta have a dream.” Written and directed by Craig Brewer (DOLEMITE IS MY NAME) and co-produced by John Singleton (BOYZ IN THE HOOD), the movie features a fantastic cast that includes Terrence Howard, Taraji Henson, Anthony Anderson, and Ludacris.