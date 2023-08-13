Oscar-winning drama Promising Young Woman will release on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray

Promising Young Woman 4k Blu-ray Buy on Amazon.

Oscar-winning drama Promising Young Woman (2020) starring Carey Mulligan will get its first 4k Blu-ray release on Aug. 22. The 2-disc combo edition from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment includes a 4k Blu-ray, HD Blu-ray, & Digital Copy (in 4k UHD where available).

Extras on the Blu-ray Disc and with most digital retailers include A Promising Vision, Two-Sided Transformation, Balancing Act, Feature Commentary with Writer/Director Emerald Fennell.

Promising Young Woman on 4k Blu-ray is priced $24.99 (List: $27.98) on Amazon.

Synopsis: From visionary director Emerald Fennell (Killing Eve) comes a delicious new take on revenge. Everyone said Cassie (Carey Mulligan) was a promising young woman until a mysterious event abruptly derailed her future. But nothing in Cassie’s life is what it appears to be: she’s wickedly smart, tantalizingly cunning, and she’s living a secret double life by night. Now, an unexpected encounter is about to give Cassie a chance to right the wrongs of the past in this thrilling and wildly entertaining story.