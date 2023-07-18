No Hard Feelings Release Dates On Blu-ray, Streaming Digital & DVD

No Hard Feelings (2023) starring Jennifer Lawrence is releasing on disc and digital. The film will first arrive in digital formats on August 15 followed two weeks later by Blu-ray and DVD on August 29, 2023.
On Blu-ray Disc, No Hard Feelings is presented in 1080p at 1.85:1 aspect ratio. The soundtrack is offered in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 surround sound. Subtitles are provided in English SDH, French, and Spanish.
Special features include outtakes and bloopers, A Motley Crew: Meet the Characters, A Little Wrong: Making No Hard Feelings.
No Hard Feelings on Blu-ray/Digital is priced $24.99 (List: $38.99) and in Digital $19.99 on Amazon.
Synopsis: Jennifer Lawrence produces and stars in No Hard Feelings, a laugh-out-loud, edgy comedy from Gene Stupnitsky (director Good Boys, co-writer of Bad Teacher).Maddie (Lawrence) thinks she’s found the answer to her financial troubles when she discovers an intriguing job listing: wealthy helicopter parents looking for someone to “date” their introverted 19-year-old son, Percy, and bring him out of his shell before he leaves for college. But awkward Percy proves to be more of a challenge than she expected, and time is running out. She has one summer to make him a man or lose it all.