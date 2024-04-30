The Boy and the Heron Release Dates On Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, Digital, & DVD 

Ocscar-winning Japanese animated film The Boy and the Heron (2023) is releasing in home media formats including disc and digital. The film will first arrive in digital formats on June 25, followed by Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray on July 9, 2024.

The 2-disc Blu-ray combo edition from GKids and Shout! Studios includes a DVD copy, while the 2-disc 4k Blu-ray combo edition includes a Blu-ray. And, the movie has also been packaged in a Limited Edition SteelBook with alternate cover art.

On 4k Blu-ray, the film is presented in 2160p with Dolby Vision HDR (HDR10 compatible). And, both the Japanese & English audio tracks feature Dolby Atmos immersive audio formats. The audio on the 2k Blu-ray is provided in DTS-HD Master Audio 7.1.

Special features include feature-length storyboards, interviews with Composer Joe Hisaishi, Producer Toshio Suzuki, and Supervising Animator Takeshi Honda, draming with Takeshi Honda, “Spinning Globe” music video, teasers, and trailers. Most of the special features are exclusive to the Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray editions with the exception of the interview with Toshio Suzuki, teasers, and trailers (which apparently the digital purchase will include).

The Boy and the Heron (2023) is priced $39.98 (4k Blu-ray), $34.98 (Blu-ray), $44.98 (4k SteelBook) and $19.99 (Digital).

The Boy and the Heron (2023) 4k Blu-ray SteelBook Buy on Amazon

The Boy and the Heron (2023) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

The Boy and the Heron (2023) Blu-ray/DVD Buy on Amazon

Description: From the legendary Studio Ghibli and Academy Award®-winning director Hayao Miyazaki (Spirited Away) comes a critically-acclaimed fantasy adventure. After losing his mother during the war, young Mahito moves to his family’s estate in the countryside. There, a series of mysterious events lead him to a secluded and ancient tower, home to a mischievous gray heron. When Mahito’s new stepmother disappears, he follows the gray heron into the tower, and enters a fantastic world shared by the living and the dead. As he embarks on an epic journey with the heron as his guide, Mahito must uncover the secrets of this world, and the truth about himself. Featuring the voices of Christian Bale, Dave Bautista, Gemma Chan, Willem Dafoe, Karen Fukuhara, Mark Hamill, Robert Pattinson and Florence Pugh.