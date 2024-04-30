Home4k Blu-rayThe Boy and the Heron Is Releasing On 4k Blu-ray Featuring Japanese...
4k Blu-rayBlu-ray DiscFeaturedNews

The Boy and the Heron Is Releasing On 4k Blu-ray Featuring Japanese & English Dolby Atmos

HD Report
By HD Report
0
The Boy and the Heron (2023) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray
The Boy and the Heron (2023) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

Oscar-winning Japanese animated film The Boy and the Heron (2023) is releasing on 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray Disc in 2-disc combo editions, as well as a Limited Edition 4k SteelBook from GKIDS and Shout! Studios.

On 4k Blu-ray, the film is presented in 2160p with Dolby Vision HDR (HDR10 compatible). And, both the Japanese & English audio tracks feature Dolby Atmos immersive audio formats. The audio on the 2k Blu-ray is provided in DTS-HD Master Audio 7.1.

The Boy and the Heron (2023) is priced $39.98 (4k Blu-ray), $34.98 (Blu-ray), $44.98 (4k SteelBook) and $19.99 (Digital).

4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray Features

DISC ONE (4K UHD):

  • In Dolby Vision (HDR10 Compatible)
  • Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio 7.1 Surround English, DTS-HD Master Audio 7.1 Surround Japanese, Dolby Digital 5.1 Surround Spanish, Dolby Digital 5.1 Surround English AD

DISC TWO (BLU-RAY):

  • Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio 7.1 Surround English, DTS-HD Master Audio 7.1 Surround Japanese, Dolby Digital 5.1 Surround Spanish, Dolby Digital 5.1 Surround English AD
  • Interview With Composer Joe Hisaishi
  • Interview With Producer Toship Suzuki
  • Interview With Animation Supervisor Takeshi Honda
  • Drawing With Takeshi Honda
  • Storyboard Reel
  • Spinning Globe Music Video
  • Teasers & Trailers

Description: From the legendary Studio Ghibli and director Hayao Miyazaki (Spirited Away) comes an Academy Award®-winning* new fantasy adventure. After losing his mother during the war, young Mahito moves to his family’s estate in the countryside. There, a series of mysterious events leads him to a secluded and ancient tower, home to a mischievous gray heron. When Mahito’s new stepmother disappears, he follows the gray heron into a fantastic world shared by the living and the dead. As he embarks on an epic journey, Mahito must uncover the secrets of this world and the truth about himself.

The Boy and the Heron (2023) 4k Blu-ray SteelBook Buy on Amazon
The Boy and the Heron (2023) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray
The Boy and the Heron (2023) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray Buy on Amazon
The Boy and the Heron (2023) 4k Blu-ray/DVD
The Boy and the Heron (2023) Blu-ray/DVD Buy on Amazon
Previous article
Deal Alert: The Lord of the Rings: The Motion Picture Trilogy 4k Blu-ray (Extended & Theatrical Versions) Is Only $59.99
Next article
90s Disaster Film ‘Twister’ Has Been Upgraded To 4K In This Limited Edition SteelBook
HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

MacBook Deal!

Apple MacBook Air 13.3-inch Laptop $699

Hot 4k Blu-rays!

Dune: Part Two Limited Edition 4k SteelBook
Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan- The Complete Series 4k UHD 8-Discs
Aliens (1986) 4k Blu-ray Ultimate Collector's Edition

4k Blu-ray Deal!

Sony Pictures Classics 30th Anniversary 4k Blu-ray

OLED 4k TV Deal!

Samsung 65-inch OLED 4k TV

4k/HDR TV Deal

55

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2024 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
The Boy and the Heron movie still 1

The Boy and the Heron Release Dates On Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray,...

HD Report - 0

90s Disaster Film ‘Twister’ Has Been Upgraded To 4K In This...

HD Report - 0
The Lord of the Rings- The Motion Picture Trilogy 4k UHD Blu-ray

Deal Alert: The Lord of the Rings: The Motion Picture Trilogy...

DealFinder - 0