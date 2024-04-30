The Boy and the Heron Is Releasing On 4k Blu-ray Featuring Japanese & English Dolby Atmos

Oscar-winning Japanese animated film The Boy and the Heron (2023) is releasing on 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray Disc in 2-disc combo editions, as well as a Limited Edition 4k SteelBook from GKIDS and Shout! Studios.
On 4k Blu-ray, the film is presented in 2160p with Dolby Vision HDR (HDR10 compatible). And, both the Japanese & English audio tracks feature Dolby Atmos immersive audio formats. The audio on the 2k Blu-ray is provided in DTS-HD Master Audio 7.1.
The Boy and the Heron (2023) is priced $39.98 (4k Blu-ray), $34.98 (Blu-ray), $44.98 (4k SteelBook) and $19.99 (Digital).
4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray Features
DISC ONE (4K UHD):
- In Dolby Vision (HDR10 Compatible)
- Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio 7.1 Surround English, DTS-HD Master Audio 7.1 Surround Japanese, Dolby Digital 5.1 Surround Spanish, Dolby Digital 5.1 Surround English AD
DISC TWO (BLU-RAY):
- Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio 7.1 Surround English, DTS-HD Master Audio 7.1 Surround Japanese, Dolby Digital 5.1 Surround Spanish, Dolby Digital 5.1 Surround English AD
- Interview With Composer Joe Hisaishi
- Interview With Producer Toship Suzuki
- Interview With Animation Supervisor Takeshi Honda
- Drawing With Takeshi Honda
- Storyboard Reel
- Spinning Globe Music Video
- Teasers & Trailers
Description: From the legendary Studio Ghibli and director Hayao Miyazaki (Spirited Away) comes an Academy Award®-winning* new fantasy adventure. After losing his mother during the war, young Mahito moves to his family’s estate in the countryside. There, a series of mysterious events leads him to a secluded and ancient tower, home to a mischievous gray heron. When Mahito’s new stepmother disappears, he follows the gray heron into a fantastic world shared by the living and the dead. As he embarks on an epic journey, Mahito must uncover the secrets of this world and the truth about himself.