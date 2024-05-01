HomeStreamingMaxNew Movies And Shows Streaming On Max In May, 2024
New Movies And Shows Streaming On Max In May, 2024

Want to know what titles are new on the Max streaming service during May, 2024? Movies come and go on Max, so you have to keep up with what’s leaving and arriving if you want to catch a title during its play window. Here’s a look at new movies and series headed for the streaming service. You might also check out our list of 4k, Dolby Vision & Atmos titles on Max.

In the drama/comedy genres, Oscar-winner Silver Linings Playbook (2012), Oscar-nominated The Florida Project (2017), and Oscar-nominated The Lighthouse (2019) all premiere on the first of the month.

If you’re looking for action, Mad Max (1979), Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior (1981), and Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome (1985) all arrive on Max on May 1st.

In the horror genre, Poltergeist (2015), Poltergeist II: The Other Side (1986), and Poltergeist III (1988) all premiere on May 1st.

And, the theaterical version of Zack Snyder’s Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016) arrives on May 26th. See the extended list below (subject to change).

New Movies & Shows On Max, May, 2024

May 1
All About My Mother (1999)
Black Christmas (2019)
Crank (2006)
Crank: High Voltage (2009)
The Dead Don’t Die (2019)
Don Jon (2013)
Eddie the Eagle (2016)
The Edge (1997)
The Florida Project (2017)
Genius (2016)
Guy’s Grocery Games, Season 35 (Food Network)
Hellboy II: The Golden Army (2008)
Jack and the Beanstalk (1952)
Jersey Boys (2014)
The Killing of a Sacred Deer (2017)
The Lighthouse (2019)
Mad Max (1979)
Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior (1981)
Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome (1985)
My 600-lb Life: Where Are They Now? (TLC)
Poltergeist (2015)
Poltergeist II: The Other Side (1986)
Poltergeist III (1988)
Silver Linings Playbook (2012)
Sisters (2015)
The Upside of Anger (2005)
Wild Mountain Thyme (2020)
Wonderland (2003)

May 2
Hacks, Season 3 (Max Original)
Selena + Restaurant, Season 1 (Food Network)
Six Is Not A Crowd (Felices Los 6), Season 1 (Max Original)
Turtles All the Way Down (Max Original)

May 3
Batwheels, Season 2B (Cartoon Network)
Stop Making Sense (A24 2023 Re-Release)
Teen Titans Go!, Season 8 (Cartoon Network)
Zillow Gone Wild, Season 1 (HGTV)

May 4
America’s Backyard Gold, Season 1 (Discovery Channel)

May 5
People Magazine Killer Investigates, Season 1 (ID)

May 6
Mini Beat Power Rockers, S4B
Next Baking Master: Paris, Season 1 (Food Network)
Yellowstone Wardens, Season 4 (Animal Planet)

May 7
Mecum Full Throttle: Houston TX 2024 (Motor Trend) 
Outdaughtered, Season 10 (TLC)

May 8
In Pursuit with John Walsh, Season 5 (ID)

May 9
Pretty Little Liars: Summer School (Max Original)

May 10
The Iron Claw (2023) (A24)

May 11
Nikki Glaser: Someday You’ll Die (HBO Original)

May 12
Expedition From Hell: The Lost Tapes (Discovery Channel) 
Naked and Afraid XL, Season 10 (Discovery Channel)

May 13
SMILING FRIENDS, Season 2 (Adult Swim)
Summer Baking Championship, Season 2 (Food Network)

May 14
Doubling Down with the Derricos, Season 5 (TLC)

May 15
Botched Bariatrics, Season 1 (TLC)
Ghost Adventures, Season 28 (Discovery Channel) 
Home Sweet Rome (2023) (Max Original)
Sleepless (2017)

May 16
Murder in the Heartland (ID)

May 17
My Lottery Dream Home, Season 15 (Discovery Channel)

May 18
Design Down Under, Season 2 (Magnolia Network)

May 19
Ciao House, Season 2 (Food Network)

May 20
Space Shuttle Columbia: The Final Flight, Limited Series (CNN Original Series)
STAX: Soulsville U.S.A (HBO Original)

May 21
Elephants vs. Man with Nick Paton Walsh (CNN Original)
Hell on Earth: The Verónica Case (La Mano En El Fuego) (Max Original)

May 22
Moonshiners: Master Distiller (Discovery Channel)

May 23
Last Chance Garage, Season 1 (Motor Trend) 
Romário: The Guy (Romário: O Cara), Season 1 (Max Original)
Texas Metal’s Loud and Lifted, Season 2 (Motor Trend)
Thirst with Shay Mitchell (Max Original)

May 24
Caught: Wild and Weird America (Discovery Channel) 
Diary of an Old Home, Season 4 (Magnolia Network)

May 25 
Mysteries of the Abandoned: Hidden America (Discovery Channel)

May 26
Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice

May 27
90 Day Fiancé: UK, Season 3
Two Guys Garage, Season 23 (Motor Trend)

May 29
Homicide Hunter: American Detective, Season 4 (ID)
MoviePass, MovieCrash (HBO Original)
Traces of Love (Evidências Do Amor) (Max Original)

May 30
Outchef’d, Season 3 (Food Network)

May 31
Gold Rush: Parker’s Trail, Season 3 (Discovery Channel)

Check out our list of 4k, Dolby Vision & Atmos titles on Max.

