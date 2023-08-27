John Wick: Chapters 1-4 Releasing In New Blu-ray Collection

John Wick: Chapters 1-4 Blu-ray/DVD/Digital Buy on Amazon

John Wick: Chapters 1-4 will release in this 8-disc Blu-ray collection from Lionsgate on October 17, 2023. The collection includes all existing John Wick films on Blu-ray and DVD, as well as codes to redeem the movies in digital format.

The four movies include include John Wick (2014), John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017), John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum (2019), and John Wick: Chapter 4 (2023).

We’re hoping the John Wick films also get packaged in a 4k Blu-ray set. We’ll keep you posted.

The John Wick: Chapters 1-4 Blu-ray/DVD/Digital collection is priced $32.99 (List: $44.99) on Amazon.

Description: In this stylish, electrifying action series, legendary hit man John Wick (Keanu Reeves) is forced back into the underground world of assassins, where he embarks on a ruthless quest for revenge and redemption. In John Wick, young thugs push John into a merciless rampage, while a blood oath sends him to Rome in John Wick: Chapter 2. John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum sees an army of assassins hoping to collect the $14 million bounty on John’s head, and in John Wick: Chapter 4, a powerful enemy with global alliances emerges, turning John’s old friends into new foes.