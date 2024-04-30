Home4k Blu-ray90s Disaster Film 'Twister' Has Been Upgraded To 4K In This Limited...
4k Blu-rayBlu-ray DiscDigital UHDFeaturedNews

90s Disaster Film ‘Twister’ Has Been Upgraded To 4K In This Limited Edition SteelBook

HD Report
By HD Report
0
Twister (1996) 4k Blu-ray Limited Edition SteelBook open
Twister (1996) 4k Blu-ray Limited Edition SteelBook Buy on Amazon

What is often referred to as the the first DVD release in the US, Warner Bros. 90s disaster film Twister (1996) has finally been upgraded to 4k. The film arrives this year in a 4k Blu-ray combo edition with Digital Copy from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment. (Release date and special features pending.)

Twister on 4k Blu-ray in Limited Edition SteelBook packaging is priced $41.01 on Amazon. (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)

Logline: Two storm chasers on the brink of divorce must work together to create an advanced weather alert system by putting themselves in the cross-hairs of extremely violent tornadoes.

Description: Directed by Jan de Bont, this 1996 edge-of-your-seat thriller sweeps Helen Hunt and Bill Paxton into the eye of one of the most powerful storms ever depicted on film. An estranged couple, Dr. Jo Harding (Hunt) and Bill Harding (Paxton), reunites to deploy “Dorothy,” a cutting-edge tornado research device, in a race against nature. This high-stakes adventure blends breathtaking visuals with a tale of reunion and resilience to create a cinematic experience not to be missed.

Twister (1996) 4k Blu-ray Limited Edition SteelBook Buy on Amazon
Previous article
The Boy and the Heron Is Releasing On 4k Blu-ray Featuring Japanese & English Dolby Atmos
Next article
The Boy and the Heron Release Dates On Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, Digital, & DVD 
HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

MacBook Deal!

Apple MacBook Air 13.3-inch Laptop $699

Hot 4k Blu-rays!

Dune: Part Two Limited Edition 4k SteelBook
Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan- The Complete Series 4k UHD 8-Discs
Aliens (1986) 4k Blu-ray Ultimate Collector's Edition

4k Blu-ray Deal!

Sony Pictures Classics 30th Anniversary 4k Blu-ray

OLED 4k TV Deal!

Samsung 65-inch OLED 4k TV

4k/HDR TV Deal

55

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2024 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
The Boy and the Heron movie still 1

The Boy and the Heron Release Dates On Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray,...

HD Report - 0
The-Boy-and-the-Heron-4k-UHD

The Boy and the Heron Is Releasing On 4k Blu-ray Featuring...

HD Report - 0
The Lord of the Rings- The Motion Picture Trilogy 4k UHD Blu-ray

Deal Alert: The Lord of the Rings: The Motion Picture Trilogy...

DealFinder - 0