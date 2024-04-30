90s Disaster Film ‘Twister’ Has Been Upgraded To 4K In This Limited Edition SteelBook

Twister (1996) 4k Blu-ray Limited Edition SteelBook Buy on Amazon

What is often referred to as the the first DVD release in the US, Warner Bros. 90s disaster film Twister (1996) has finally been upgraded to 4k. The film arrives this year in a 4k Blu-ray combo edition with Digital Copy from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment. (Release date and special features pending.)

Twister on 4k Blu-ray in Limited Edition SteelBook packaging is priced $41.01 on Amazon. (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)

Logline: Two storm chasers on the brink of divorce must work together to create an advanced weather alert system by putting themselves in the cross-hairs of extremely violent tornadoes.

Description: Directed by Jan de Bont, this 1996 edge-of-your-seat thriller sweeps Helen Hunt and Bill Paxton into the eye of one of the most powerful storms ever depicted on film. An estranged couple, Dr. Jo Harding (Hunt) and Bill Harding (Paxton), reunites to deploy “Dorothy,” a cutting-edge tornado research device, in a race against nature. This high-stakes adventure blends breathtaking visuals with a tale of reunion and resilience to create a cinematic experience not to be missed.