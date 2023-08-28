HomeDVDNetflix To DVD Subscribers: You Can Keep Your Unreturned Discs
DVDStreamingNetflixNews

Netflix To DVD Subscribers: You Can Keep Your Unreturned Discs

0
DVD Netflix logo

Netflix has announced via X that DVD subscribers can keep any discs that have been unreturned after September 29, 2023, the last day of the service.

“We are not charging for any unreturned discs after 9/29. Please enjoy your final shipments for as long as you like,” DVD Netflix posted to its X account Monday.

The announcement follows last week’s surprise offer from Netflix to get an extra 10 discs shipped to subscribers on the final day of service. However, the sign-up for the extra discs is more of a lottery and the max of ten discs is not guaranteed. The post from DVD Netflix advised subscribers to review their queues and move must-watch movies to the top.

We were wondering what Netflix was going to do with its stock of DVDs, Blu-rays, and 4k Blu-rays after closing shop.

Netflix started as a DVD-by-mail business over 25 years ago, helping to drive Blockbuster and other DVD rental stores out of business (although streaming was the real DVD killer). Meanwhile, Redbox kiosks can still be found in over 30,000 locations nationwide.

Previous articleThe Flash, No Hard Feelings, Staying Alive, & More New Blu-ray/4k Movie Releases This Week

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Follow Us!



Soundbar Deals

Hot Blu-rays!

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 4k Blu-ray

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse on Blu-ray

4k HDR TV Deals

Warner Bros 100

Blu-ray Collections

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

DVDStreamingNetflixNews

Netflix To DVD Subscribers: You Can Keep Your Unreturned Discs

0
DVD Netflix logo

Netflix has announced via X that DVD subscribers can keep any discs that have been unreturned after September 29, 2023, the last day of the service.

“We are not charging for any unreturned discs after 9/29. Please enjoy your final shipments for as long as you like,” DVD Netflix posted to its X account Monday.

The announcement follows last week’s surprise offer from Netflix to get an extra 10 discs shipped to subscribers on the final day of service. However, the sign-up for the extra discs is more of a lottery and the max of ten discs is not guaranteed. The post from DVD Netflix advised subscribers to review their queues and move must-watch movies to the top.

We were wondering what Netflix was going to do with its stock of DVDs, Blu-rays, and 4k Blu-rays after closing shop.

Netflix started as a DVD-by-mail business over 25 years ago, helping to drive Blockbuster and other DVD rental stores out of business (although streaming was the real DVD killer). Meanwhile, Redbox kiosks can still be found in over 30,000 locations nationwide.

Previous articleThe Flash, No Hard Feelings, Staying Alive, & More New Blu-ray/4k Movie Releases This Week

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Hot Blu-rays!

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse on Blu-ray

4k HDR TV Deals

Warner Bros 100

Blu-ray Collections

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2023 HD Report All Rights Reserved