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Fallout Season Two Is Releasing On 4k UHD & Blu-ray Including A Limited Edition SteelBook [Updated]

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Fallout Season Two 4k SteelBook open
Fallout Season Two 3-disc 4k Blu-ray Limited Edition SteelBook Buy on Amazon

The second season of Fallout ended on February 3, 2026, with the episode “The Strip.” Now, the Amazon MGM Studios production will be released on 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray, including a Limited Edition SteelBook.

Bonus features include Commentary: Inside Episode 8, “The Strip” – with Kyle MacLachlan and Aaron Moten,, New Vegas, Fallout: Fake Talk Show, and RobCo Animated Series. The Limited Edition SteelBook also includes 8 eight cards.

On 4k Blu-ray, episodes of Fallout are presented in 2160p with Dolby Vision/HDR10 at a 2.39:1 aspect ratio. The soundtrack is offered in English Dolby Atmos/Dolby TrueHD 7.1.

Fallout Season Two is priced $45 (List: $47.99) in SteelBook packaging, $34.99 (List: $43.99) for the standard edition 4k SteelBook, and $37.99 on Blu-ray. Buy on Amazon (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)

Release date is pending.

Fallout – Season One was also released on disc, including an Amazon Exclusive Limited Edition 4k UHD SteelBook.

Fallout- Complete Second Season 4K UHD Amazon Exclusive SteelBook obverse
Fallout – Season Two Limited Edition SteelBook Amazon Exclusive
Fallout Season Two 4k Blu-ray
Fallout – Season Two 4k Blu-ray Buy on Amazon
Fallout Season Two Blu-ray
Fallout – Season Two Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

Article Updated: Original publish date Feb. 14, 2026

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