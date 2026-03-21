Fallout Season Two Is Releasing On 4k UHD & Blu-ray Including A Limited Edition SteelBook [Updated]

The second season of Fallout ended on February 3, 2026, with the episode “The Strip.” Now, the Amazon MGM Studios production will be released on 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray, including a Limited Edition SteelBook.
Bonus features include Commentary: Inside Episode 8, “The Strip” – with Kyle MacLachlan and Aaron Moten,, New Vegas, Fallout: Fake Talk Show, and RobCo Animated Series. The Limited Edition SteelBook also includes 8 eight cards.
On 4k Blu-ray, episodes of Fallout are presented in 2160p with Dolby Vision/HDR10 at a 2.39:1 aspect ratio. The soundtrack is offered in English Dolby Atmos/Dolby TrueHD 7.1.
Fallout Season Two is priced $45 (List: $47.99) in SteelBook packaging, $34.99 (List: $43.99) for the standard edition 4k SteelBook, and $37.99 on Blu-ray. Buy on Amazon (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)
Release date is pending.
Fallout – Season One was also released on disc, including an Amazon Exclusive Limited Edition 4k UHD SteelBook.
Article Updated: Original publish date Feb. 14, 2026
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