Home4k Blu-rayThe Bride! Release Dates Revealed Streaming Digital & 4k UHD, Blu-ray, DVD
4k Blu-rayBlu-ray DiscDigital HDDigital UHDDVDNews

The Bride! Release Dates Revealed Streaming Digital & 4k UHD, Blu-ray, DVD

HD Report
By HD Report
0
The Bride! (2026) digital poster
The Bride! (2026) Digital 4k UHD Rent/Purchase on Prime Video

Warner Bros. Entertainment has revealed the release dates and details for The Bride! streaming on disc and digital. The movie first arrives in digital formats for streaming/download on April 7, followed by physical media on May 19, 2026.

The Bride! can be pre-ordered in digital formats including 4k UHD for $24.99 on platforms such as Apple TV and Prime Video.

On disc, The Bride! 4k UHD/BD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook is priced $37.99, the standard 4k UHD/Digital edition $29.95, the Blu-ray/Digital edition $24.95, and DVD $19.95. Buy on Amazon (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)

Bonus features include Stitching Together The Bride!, Designing the Look, The Muse and the Reimagined Monster, and The Bride Party.

On 4k Blu-ray and in Digital 4k UHD, The Bride! is presented in 2160p resolution with Dolby Vision/HDR10. The soundtrack is offered in Dolby Atmos/Dolby TrueHD 7.1.

The Bride! - Limited Edition SteelBook
The Bride! (2026) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Buy on Amazon
The Bride Blu-ray FPO
The Bride! 4k UHD/Digital (artwork pending) Buy on Amazon
The Bride Blu-ray FPO
The Bride! Blu-ray/Digital (artwork pending) Buy on Amazon

Summary: In 1930s Chicago, Frankenstein asks Dr. Euphronius to help create a companion. They give life to a murdered woman as the Bride, sparking romance, police interest, and radical social change.

Previous article
Avatar: Fire and Ash Released In Digital For Streaming/Download
HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Trek Starfleet Academy!


Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning


Wicked: For Good Collector's Gift Set

Wicked: For Good 4k UHD/BD/Digital Collector's Giftset
Wicked: For Good Collector's Giftset Buy on Amazon

Predator: Badlands 4k

Predator: Badlands (2025) 4k Blu-ray

One Battle After Another

One Battle After Another 4k Blu-ray
One Battle After Another 4k UHD Buy on Amazon

The Dark Knight Trilogy SteelBook Case

Superman (2025) 4k Blu-ray/Digital
The Dark Knight Trilogy 4k UHD/BD Limited SteelBook Library Case Amazon Exclusive!


Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Trilogy 4k

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Trilogy Limited Edition 4K UHD
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Trilogy Limited Edition 4K UHD Buy on Amazon

Classic James Bond in 4k/HDR/Atmos!

James Bond Sean Connery 6-Film Collection 4k Blu-ray angle
James Bond Sean Connery 6-Film Collection Standard Edition Buy on Amazon

Middle-Earth 6 Film Collection

Middle-Earth 6-Film Collection 4k UHD BD Digital

Seinfeld in 4k!

Seinfeld The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

Friends in 4k!

Friends: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2026 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
Avatar Fire and Ash frame grab

Avatar: Fire and Ash Released In Digital For Streaming/Download

HD Report - 0
Marty Supreme Blu-ray A24

New 4k Blu-ray Releases On Tuesday, March 31, 2026 [Updated]

HD Report - 0
Avatar Fire and Ash digital poster

Avatar: Fire and Ash Release Dates Revealed On Disc & Streaming...

HD Report - 2