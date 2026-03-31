The Bride! Release Dates Revealed Streaming Digital & 4k UHD, Blu-ray, DVD

The Bride! (2026) Digital 4k UHD Rent/Purchase on Prime Video

Warner Bros. Entertainment has revealed the release dates and details for The Bride! streaming on disc and digital. The movie first arrives in digital formats for streaming/download on April 7, followed by physical media on May 19, 2026.

The Bride! can be pre-ordered in digital formats including 4k UHD for $24.99 on platforms such as Apple TV and Prime Video.

On disc, The Bride! 4k UHD/BD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook is priced $37.99, the standard 4k UHD/Digital edition $29.95, the Blu-ray/Digital edition $24.95, and DVD $19.95. Buy on Amazon (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)

Bonus features include Stitching Together The Bride!, Designing the Look, The Muse and the Reimagined Monster, and The Bride Party.

On 4k Blu-ray and in Digital 4k UHD, The Bride! is presented in 2160p resolution with Dolby Vision/HDR10. The soundtrack is offered in Dolby Atmos/Dolby TrueHD 7.1.

The Bride! (2026) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Buy on Amazon

The Bride! 4k UHD/Digital (artwork pending) Buy on Amazon

The Bride! Blu-ray/Digital (artwork pending) Buy on Amazon

Summary: In 1930s Chicago, Frankenstein asks Dr. Euphronius to help create a companion. They give life to a murdered woman as the Bride, sparking romance, police interest, and radical social change.