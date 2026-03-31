The Bride! Release Dates Revealed Streaming Digital & 4k UHD, Blu-ray, DVD

Warner Bros. Entertainment has revealed the release dates and details for The Bride! streaming on disc and digital. The movie first arrives in digital formats for streaming/download on April 7, followed by physical media on May 19, 2026.
The Bride! can be pre-ordered in digital formats including 4k UHD for $24.99 on platforms such as Apple TV and Prime Video.
On disc, The Bride! 4k UHD/BD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook is priced $37.99, the standard 4k UHD/Digital edition $29.95, the Blu-ray/Digital edition $24.95, and DVD $19.95. Buy on Amazon (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)
Bonus features include Stitching Together The Bride!, Designing the Look, The Muse and the Reimagined Monster, and The Bride Party.
On 4k Blu-ray and in Digital 4k UHD, The Bride! is presented in 2160p resolution with Dolby Vision/HDR10. The soundtrack is offered in Dolby Atmos/Dolby TrueHD 7.1.
Summary: In 1930s Chicago, Frankenstein asks Dr. Euphronius to help create a companion. They give life to a murdered woman as the Bride, sparking romance, police interest, and radical social change.