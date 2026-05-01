Sony Pictures’ Moneyball Is Releasing on 4k Blu-ray & Digital

Moneyball (2011) 4k Blu-ray/Digital Buy on Amazon

Sony Pictures’ Oscar-nominated Moneyball (2011) starring Brad Pitt, Jonah Hill, and Philip Seymour Hoffman is releasing on 4k Blu-ray with a Digital Copy.

The single-disc edition with Digital Copy celebrates the 15th Anniversary and arrives on April 28, 2026. (Update: The release has been pushed back to May 12, 2026.)

On 4k Blu-ray and in Digital 4k UHD, Moneyball is presented in 2160p (4k) in SDR (Standard Dynamic Range). This mimics the Digital 4k presentation which does not offer HDR (High Dynamic Range).

Moneyball (2011) on 4k Blu-ray is priced $32.99 (List: $34.99). Buy on Amazon

Description: Oakland A’s general manager Billy Beane (Brad Pitt) challenges the system and defies conventional wisdom when his is forced to rebuild his small-market team on a limited budget. Despite opposition from the old guard, the media, fans and their own field manager (Philip Seymour Hoffman), Beane – with the help of a young, number-crunching, Yale-educated economist (Jonah Hill) – develops a roster of misfits and along the way, forever changes the way the game is played.



