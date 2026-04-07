Avatar: Fire and Ash 4k, 3D, Blu-ray, SteelBook & DVD Editions Now Up For Pre-order

Avatar: Fire And Ash (2025) Limited Edition 4k UHD/Blu-ray/Digital SteelBook (3 discs) Buy on Amazon

The physical media editions of Avatar: Fire and Ash are now available to pre-order from 20th Century Studios, releasing May 19, 2026.

Avatar: Fire and Ash disc editions include 3D Blu-ray (4 discs), 4k Blu-ray (3 discs), Blu-ray (2 discs) and a Limited Edition 4k SteelBook (3 discs). Buy on Amazon (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)

Each Blu-ray edition includes a code to redeem a Digital Copy via Movies Anywhere. Extras include a family soundtrack with objectionable language removed, as well as a Blu-ray disc loaded with bonus features.

Avatar: Fire And Ash (2025) 4k SteelBook (3 discs) Buy on Amazon

Avatar: Fire And Ash (2025) 4k Blu-ray (3 discs) Buy on Amazon

Avatar: Fire And Ash (2025) 3D Blu-ray (4 discs) Buy on Amazon

Avatar: Fire And Ash (2025) Blu-ray (2 discs) Buy on Amazon

Avatar: Fire and Ash in Digital 4k UHD is priced $19.99 on Prime Video. A 3-movie bundle is also available.

Avatar Fire and Ash (2025) Digital 4k UHD Buy/Rent on Prime Video

Bonus Materials