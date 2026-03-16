Warner Bros.’ Robin Hood: Prince Of Thieves Is Releasing On 4k Blu-ray In Limited Edition

Robin Hood: Prince Of Thieves (1991) 4k UHD Limited Edition Buy on Amazon

Warner Bros.’ Robin Hood: Prince Of Thieves (1991) starring Kevin Costner is releasing on 4k Blu-ray in a Limited Edition from Arrow Video on May 26, 2026.

The Limited Edition includes restorations of both the theatrical and extended cuts from the original negative by Arrow Films, presented in 4k (2160p) with Dolby Vision/HDR10. The soundtrack is offered in the original uncompressed stereo and DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 surround audio mix.

Limited Edition extras include a reversible sleeve, collectors’ perfect-bound booklet, two double-sided fold-out posters, and six postcard-sized artcards.

Robin Hood: Prince Of Thieves 4k Blu-ray Limited Edition is priced $50.99 $38.97 (List: $59.95) on Amazon. (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)

Bonus Materials

4K restorations of both the theatrical and extended cuts from the original negative by Arrow Films

4K (2160p) UHD Blu-ray presentation of both cuts in Dolby Vision (HDR10 compatible)

Original uncompressed stereo and DTS-HD MA 5.1 surround audio

Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

Audio commentary with director Kevin Reynolds and actor Kevin Costner

Audio commentary with actors Morgan Freeman and Christian Slater and writers/producers Pen Densham and John Watson

Here We Are Kings: Making Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves, a multi-part documentary featuring interviews with Densham, Watson, director of photography Douglas Milsome, editor Peter Boyle, costume designer John Bloomfield and many more members of the creati

Robin Hood: The Myth, the Man, the Movie, an archival 1991 documentary hosted by Pierce Brosnan

One-on-One with the Cast, archival 1991 interviews with Costner, Freeman, Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio, Slater and Alan Rickman

Bryan Adams “(Everything I Do) I Do It for You” performance at Slane Castle, Ireland

Music soundtrack cues

Theatrical trailer

TV spots

Image gallery

Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Paul Shipper

Collectors’ perfect-bound booklet featuring writing on the film by Jackson Cooper and Mark Cunliffe

Double-sided fold-out poster featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Paul Shipper

Double-sided fold-out poster featuring newly commissioned artwork by José Saccone

Six postcard-sized artcards

Robin Hood: Prince Of Thieves (1991) 4k UHD Limited Edition Buy on Amazon

Summary: Robin Hood decides to fight back as an outlaw when faced with the tyranny of the Sheriff of Nottingham.