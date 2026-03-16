Home4k Blu-rayWarner Bros.' Robin Hood: Prince Of Thieves Is Releasing On 4k Blu-ray...
4k Blu-rayBlu-ray DiscNews

Warner Bros.’ Robin Hood: Prince Of Thieves Is Releasing On 4k Blu-ray In Limited Edition

HD Report
By HD Report
0
Robin Hood: Prince Of Thieves (1991) 4k UHD Limited Edition Buy on Amazon

Warner Bros.’ Robin Hood: Prince Of Thieves (1991) starring Kevin Costner is releasing on 4k Blu-ray in a Limited Edition from Arrow Video on May 26, 2026.

The Limited Edition includes restorations of both the theatrical and extended cuts from the original negative by Arrow Films, presented in 4k (2160p) with Dolby Vision/HDR10. The soundtrack is offered in the original uncompressed stereo and DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 surround audio mix.

Limited Edition extras include a reversible sleeve, collectors’ perfect-bound booklet, two double-sided fold-out posters, and six postcard-sized artcards.

Robin Hood: Prince Of Thieves 4k Blu-ray Limited Edition is priced $50.99 $38.97 (List: $59.95) on Amazon. (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)

Bonus Materials

  • 4K restorations of both the theatrical and extended cuts from the original negative by Arrow Films
  • 4K (2160p) UHD Blu-ray presentation of both cuts in Dolby Vision (HDR10 compatible)
  • Original uncompressed stereo and DTS-HD MA 5.1 surround audio
  • Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing
  • Audio commentary with director Kevin Reynolds and actor Kevin Costner
  • Audio commentary with actors Morgan Freeman and Christian Slater and writers/producers Pen Densham and John Watson
  • Here We Are Kings: Making Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves, a multi-part documentary featuring interviews with Densham, Watson, director of photography Douglas Milsome, editor Peter Boyle, costume designer John Bloomfield and many more members of the creati
  • Robin Hood: The Myth, the Man, the Movie, an archival 1991 documentary hosted by Pierce Brosnan
  • One-on-One with the Cast, archival 1991 interviews with Costner, Freeman, Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio, Slater and Alan Rickman
  • Bryan Adams “(Everything I Do) I Do It for You” performance at Slane Castle, Ireland
  • Music soundtrack cues
  • Theatrical trailer
  • TV spots
  • Image gallery
  • Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Paul Shipper
  • Collectors’ perfect-bound booklet featuring writing on the film by Jackson Cooper and Mark Cunliffe
  • Double-sided fold-out poster featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Paul Shipper
  • Double-sided fold-out poster featuring newly commissioned artwork by José Saccone
  • Six postcard-sized artcards
Robin Hood- Prince Of Thieves 4k UHD Limited Edition details
Robin Hood: Prince Of Thieves (1991) 4k UHD Limited Edition Buy on Amazon

Summary: Robin Hood decides to fight back as an outlaw when faced with the tyranny of the Sheriff of Nottingham.

Previous article
What Time & Channel Are The 2026 Oscars Academy Awards & Red Carpet Events?
Next article
The Da Vinci Code Celebrates 20 Years With A 3-Disc/Digital Limited Edition 4k SteelBook
HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Trek Starfleet Academy!


Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning


Wicked: For Good Collector's Gift Set

Wicked: For Good 4k UHD/BD/Digital Collector's Giftset
Wicked: For Good Collector's Giftset Buy on Amazon

Predator: Badlands 4k

Predator: Badlands (2025) 4k Blu-ray

One Battle After Another

One Battle After Another 4k Blu-ray
One Battle After Another 4k UHD Buy on Amazon

The Dark Knight Trilogy SteelBook Case

Superman (2025) 4k Blu-ray/Digital
The Dark Knight Trilogy 4k UHD/BD Limited SteelBook Library Case Amazon Exclusive!


Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Trilogy 4k

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Trilogy Limited Edition 4K UHD
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Trilogy Limited Edition 4K UHD Buy on Amazon

Classic James Bond in 4k/HDR/Atmos!

James Bond Sean Connery 6-Film Collection 4k Blu-ray angle
James Bond Sean Connery 6-Film Collection Standard Edition Buy on Amazon

Middle-Earth 6 Film Collection

Middle-Earth 6-Film Collection 4k UHD BD Digital

Seinfeld in 4k!

Seinfeld The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

Friends in 4k!

Friends: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2026 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
The Da Vinci Code 2006 4k SteelBook front open

The Da Vinci Code Celebrates 20 Years With A 3-Disc/Digital Limited...

HD Report - 0
Oscars logo on black

What Time & Channel Are The 2026 Oscars Academy Awards &...

HD Report - 0
Star Trek- Strange New Worlds - Season Three 4k Blu-ray SteelBook

Upcoming 4k Blu-ray Movie Releases In March, 2026 [Updated]

HD Report - 0