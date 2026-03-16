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The Da Vinci Code Celebrates 20 Years With A 3-Disc/Digital Limited Edition 4k SteelBook

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The Da Vinci Code 4k SteelBook 20th Anniv Sony
The Da Vinci Code (1991) 4k Blu-ray Limited Edition 20th Anniversary 3-disc/digital SteelBook from Sony Pictures Buy on Amazon

The Da Vinci Code (2006) was released on 4k Blu-ray back in 2016 when the format was introduced. At the time, the film was celebrating it’s 10th Anniversary and premiered on 4k Blu-ray along with the first sequel Angels & Demons (2009).

Now, the Ron Howard film based on Dan Brown’s novels will celebrate its 20th Anniversary with a Limited Edition 4k Blu-ray SteelBook. The 3-disc/digital edition from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment arrives on May 19, 2026.

Features include both the theatrical and the extended cuts of The Da Vinci Code on two separate 4k Blu-rays, along with some bonus materials on the 4k Blu-rays and 17 production featurettes on Blu-ray.

The Da Vinci Code (2006) 4k Blu-ray Limited Edition SteelBook is priced $39.99 on Amazon. (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)

The Da Vinci Code 2006 4k SteelBook front open
The Da Vinci Code (1991) 4k Blu-ray Limited Edition 20th Anniversary 3-disc/digital SteelBook Buy on Amazon

Disc 1 – 4k Blu-ray

  • 148-minute Theatrical version of the film presented in 4K resolution with Dolby Vision
  • English Dolby Atmos + English 5.1
  • Launching a Legacy Featurette
  • Teaser & Theatrical Trailers

Disc 2 – 4k Blu-ray

  • 174-minute Extended version of the film presented in 4K resolution with Dolby Vision
  • English Dolby Atmos + English 5.1
  • Select Scenes Commentary with Director Ron Howard

Disc 3 – Blu-ray

  • 17 Production Featurettes

Description: Dan Brown’s international bestseller comes alive in the film The Da Vinci Code, directed by Ron Howard with a screenplay by Akiva Goldsman. Join symbologist Robert Langdon (Academy Award® winner Tom Hanks, 1993 Best Actor, Philadelphia, and 1994 Best Actor, Forrest Gump) and cryptologist Sophie Neveu (Audrey Tautou) in their heart-racing quest to solve a bizarre murder mystery that will take them from France to England – and behind the veil of a mysterious ancient society, where they discover a secret protected since the time of Christ. With first-rate performances by Sir Ian McKellen, Alfred Molina and Jean Reno, critics are calling The Da Vinci Code “involving” and “intriguing,” “a first rate thriller.”

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