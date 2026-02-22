New 4k Blu-ray Releases Ending Tuesday, February 24 [Updated]

[Updated Feb. 22, 2026] The last batch of February 4k Blu-ray releases ends on Tuesday, Feb. 24 with some classic titles that have been restored in 4k. We’re looking forward to the upgrade of 90s cult classic Tank Girl as well as the 70s sci-fi Westworld. Last week was a great week for restorations including Ben-Hur and All the President’s Men. Guillermo del Toro’s Mimic, unfortunately, has been pushed to March 17, 2026.
New movie releases on 4k this month included Now You See Me: Now You Don’t, Five Nights at Freddy’s 2, Predator: Badlands, and Sisu: Road to Revenge, to name a few. Repackaged movies include Fifty Shades: 3-Movie Collection, Lawrence of Arabia in a new 4-disc standard 4k edition, David Fincher’s Se7en, and Friday the 13th: Part 2 in a 45th Anniversary edition.
Finally, if you’re a physical media collector, the Wicked: For Good Limited Edition Gift Set hit stores on Feb. 3, 2026. See more titles below with links to purchase from Amazon, Walmart, Lionsgate Limited, and retailers.
New 4k Blu-ray Releases, February, 2026
Feb. 3, 2026
- 3:10 to Yuma (1957) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW
- Fifty Shades: 3-Movie Collection 4k Blu-ray/Digital Universal Amazon NEW
- Friday the 13th (2009) Special Edition Arrow Amazon NEW
- Friday the 13th: Part 2 (1981) 45th Anniversary 4k UHD/BD/Digital Amazon NEW
- Keeper (2025) 4k UHD/BD Decal Amazon NEW
- Wicked: For Good (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Collector’s Giftset $229.99 Amazon Exclusive NEW
Feb. 10, 2026
- Dead Again (1991) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW
- Hide and go Shriek (1988) 4k UHD/BD Limited Edition Terror Vision pending
- Lawrence of Arabia (1962) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Standard Edition Sony Amazon NEW
- Patchwork (2015) Limited Edition 1,500 copies Terror Vision
- Playtime (1967) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW
- Rockers (1978) 4k UHD/BD MVD Amazon NEW
- Se7en (1995) 4k Blu-ray/Digital reissue Warner Bros. Amazon NEW
- Student Bodies (1981) Limited Edition Terror Vision
- The Big Heat (1988) 4k UHD/BD Shout! Amazon NEW
Feb. 13, 2026
- Seal Purpose: Celebrating 30 years… Mercury Studios Amazon
Feb. 17, 2026
- A Beautiful Mind (2001) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Universal Amazon NEW
- All the President’s Men (1976) 4k UHD/Digital SteelBook Amazon NEW
- All the President’s Men (1976) 4k UHD/Digital Amazon NEW
- Ben-Hur (1959) 3-disc 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Amazon NEW
- Ben-Hur (1959) 3-disc 4k UHD/BD/Digital Amazon NEW
- Brotherhood of the Wolf (2001) 3-disc 4k UHD/BD SteelBook Shout! Amazon NEW
- Dead Silence (2007) 4k UHD/BD SteelBook Shout! Amazon NEW
- Double Impact (1991) 4k UHD MVD Amazon NEW
- Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Universal (2025) Amazon NEW
- Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Universal (2025) NEW Amazon
- Frontier Crucible (2025) 4k UHD Well Go USA Amazon NEW
- Knock Off (1998) 4k UHD MVD Amazon NEW
- Mean Girls (2004) 4k UHD/Digital Amazon NEW
- Nightcrawler (2014) 4k UHD/BD Shout! Studios Amazon NEW
- Now You See Me: Now You Don’t (2025) Limited Edition SteelBook Amazon Exclusive NEW
- Now You See Me: Now You Don’t (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Amazon NEW
- Now You See Me: Now You Don’t (2025) Blu-ray/Digital Amazon NEW
- Predator: Badlands (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Amazon NEW
- Predator: Badlands (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Amazon NEW
- Predator: Badlands (2025) Blu-ray/Digital Amazon NEW
- Ray (2004) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW
- Scream (1996) 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Paramount Amazon NEW
- Silent Night, Deadly Night (2025) 4k UHD/BD SteelBook Cineverse Amazon NEW
- Silent Night, Deadly Night (2025) 4k UHD/BD Cineverse Amazon NEW
- Sisu: Road to Revenge (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Sony Amazon NEW
- Small Soldiers (1998) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Paramount Amazon NEW
- Trick ‘r Treat (2007) 4k UHD Arrow Video Amazon NEW
- The Doors (1991) 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Lionsgate Limited NEW
- The Visitor (1979) 4k UHD Limited Edition Amazon NEW
- Wrath of Man (2021) 4k SteelBook Amazon NEW
Feb. 24, 2026
- At Close Range (1986) Cinématographe Amazon NEW
- Excalibur (1981) 4k UHD Arrow Video Amazon NEW
- Gator Bait Collection (1973-1988) Limited Edition Terror Vision
- Happy Hell Night (1992) Terror Vision
- Ilsa, The Tigress of Siberia (1977) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber (pushed to 3/17/26) Amazon NEW
- Mimic (1997) 3-disc 4k UHD/BDx2 Kino Lorber (pushed to 3/17/26) Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER
- Network (1976) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW
- Prison on Fire I & II Shout! Amazon NEW
- Port of Shadows (1938) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber (pushed to 3/17/26) Amazon NEW
- Retribution (1987) Severin Amazon NEW
- Richard Pryor: Here and Now (1983) Sony Amazon NEW
- Somewhere in Time (1980) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber Amazon NEW
- Tank Girl (1995) 4k UHD/BD Vinegar Amazon NEW
- Terror Firmer (1999) Severin Amazon NEW
- The Ghost (1963) Severin Amazon NEW
- The Girl Who Leapt Through Time (1983) 4k UHD/BD Cult Epics (pushed to 3/3/26) Amazon NEW
- The Great Silence (1968) Film Movement Amazon NEW
- The Man Who Wasn’t There (2001) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW
- The Phantom of the Opera (1998) Vinegar Syndrome Amazon NEW
- True Romance (1993) Special Edition Arrow Video Amazon NEW
- Westworld (1973) 4k UHD Limited Edition Arrow Video Amazon
Feb. 25, 2026
- Pink Floyd: Live at Pompeii – MCMLXII Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER